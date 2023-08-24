Trijog Announces Expansion Launches New Mental Healthcare Centre In Goa |

With an aim to make mental healthcare available across geographies, Trijog has expanded its services across boundaries and has launched a new center in Goa. The new centre launch comes as a part of Trijog’s vision to drive inclusivity and acceptance for mental health across deep rooted pockets of India. Mumbai based Trijog was launched in 2015 and has touched over 25 Million lives in India.

Talking about the new launch, Arushi Sethi Shah, Co-founder, Trijog, said, “ At Trijog, we are committed to working towards making mental healthcare accessible for all. With all our initiatives, we aim to pioneer initiatives that help us reach the grassroot when it comes to mental healthcare. We realized the lack of mental health care available in Goa and hence decided to launch a dedicated centre that will be a one stop solution for all mental healthcare needs. We have a team of highly experienced mental healthcare professionals who will not only act as first responders for patients but also will drive initiatives in the state to spread awareness about mental healthcare in Goa.”

Located in Margao, South Goa, the centre is operational. With this Trijog also plans to cater to needs of local schools, colleges, corporates and more when it comes to mental healthcare. Ever since inception, Trijog has played an instrumental role in making mental healthcare accessible to minorities and deep pockets of India.

Tirjog works closely with the International Transport Worker’s Federation (ITF) and All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) to offer mental healthcare services to 12 lakhs + employees and their family members.

Recently, Trijog also launched #DiversifyWithTrijog, an IP dedicated to spreading awareness and interacting with core communities to drive change across communities and geographies while helping people navigate through their own mental health journey.

