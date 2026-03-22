Trenzet Infra Files IPO Papers With Sebi, Plans To Raise Funds Via 1.05 Crore Fresh Shares & 18 Lakh OFS

Trenzet Infra has filed IPO papers with Sebi to raise funds through a mix of fresh shares and OFS. |

Mumbai: Trenzet Infra Ltd has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO will include a fresh issue of 1.05 crore shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18 lakh shares by existing promoters.

Use of IPO Funds

The company plans to use the funds raised from the fresh issue for its business growth. A major part will go towards meeting working capital needs.

The money will also be used to buy construction vehicles and equipment. Some funds will be kept for general corporate purposes, helping the company expand operations smoothly.

Business Overview

Trenzet Infra is a railway-focused Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company. It works on projects related to railway infrastructure and allied sectors.

The company has expertise in building bridges, track development, structural works, and also undertakes electrification and signalling projects.

Its portfolio includes construction of road over bridges, under bridges, flyovers, viaducts, and buildings. It also handles technical work like piling, tunnelling, fabrication, and steel girder installation.

Project Portfolio and Order Book

As of January 31, 2026, the company had completed 40 infrastructure projects across seven states in India. The total value of these projects stands at around ₹1,497 crore.

At the same time, the company has a strong order book of about ₹1,600 crore. Currently, 23 projects are under execution, showing steady business growth and future revenue visibility.

Financial Performance

For the financial year 2024-25, Trenzet Infra reported revenue of ₹333.41 crore. The company posted a profit after tax of ₹26.95 crore during the same period.

These numbers show stable performance, which may attract investor interest in the IPO.

IPO Management

Unistone Capital has been appointed as the sole book running lead manager for the IPO process.