e-Paper Get App

Trends unveils India’s largest Fashion Sale – Trends Shopping Festival

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 04:07 PM IST
article-image

Trends , India’s largest fashion retailer, known for its on-trend, freshest styles and high-on fashion is all set to get India to fashion up with the hottest fashion sale – Trends Shopping Festival.

Trends is all geared up to bring to its customers the best of fashion and brands True to its name, the Trends Shopping Festival is the fashion’s biggest sale to date with up to 50% off on the 10000 styles of Men’s wear , Kids wear and Women’s wear .

Leaving no stone unturned and giving the most compelling reasons – unheard offers with reduced prices, assured gifts, rewards and points - to customers across the country, the Trends Shopping festival Sale is hard-to-miss .

To enable customers to shop for all their fashion needs – Trends is offering something for everyone in this up to 50% off Sale .You will find latest styles at slashed prices and unmatched deals

Trends has become the go-to retailer for the fashion enthusiasts in the country and brings specially curated men’s and women’s apparel and accessories collection.

Read Also
Sensex climbs 644 points in early trade amid firm global market trends
article-image
HomeBusinessTrends unveils India’s largest Fashion Sale – Trends Shopping Festival

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without Sena tag; NCP leaders head to Matoshree

Maharashtra: Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without Sena tag; NCP leaders head to Matoshree

Nitin Gadkari approves draft of Bharat-NCAP car safety rating system for India

Nitin Gadkari approves draft of Bharat-NCAP car safety rating system for India

Liquor license cancellation: Sameer Wankhede to file fresh plea challenging State Excise...

Liquor license cancellation: Sameer Wankhede to file fresh plea challenging State Excise...

Maharashtra political crisis: BJP has nothing to do with revolt in Shiv Sena, says state president...

Maharashtra political crisis: BJP has nothing to do with revolt in Shiv Sena, says state president...

‘I felt at home’: Mumbai racer Jehan Daruvala on his testing debut for McLaren F1 team

‘I felt at home’: Mumbai racer Jehan Daruvala on his testing debut for McLaren F1 team