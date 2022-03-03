Trends on SGX Nifty indicate positive opening for stock market indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India. The Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher in line with higher Asian markets today and despite sharply higher US markets on Wednesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

SGX Nifty is indicating a higher opening for our stocks markets amidst optimism on backdrop of reports that Russia is ready to resume talks with Ukraine, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. The other good news is that Fed Chairman Powell has hinted at a 25 bps rate hike in March is quite likely. A rebound in the economy on backdrop of GST crossing 1.3 lakh crore for 5th time, indicates upside ahead for stocks. Nifty’s biggest supports are placed at 16407 mark. From a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above 16,807 mark. Above Nifty 16,807 mark, Nifty’s next resistance is at 17,057 mark.

Nifty recovered from the noon lows to cut the day losses by the end of day. Advance decline ratio is now even suggesting selling is concentrated in large cap stocks. Nifty has formed a doji but its high low range for the day is within that of the previous session. This reduces the predictive power of a doji which is normally a reversal signal. Soaring energy prices are increasing fears of "stagflation" as oil prices surged past $111 a barrel. 16,482-16,748 could be the band for the Nifty in the near-term

US stocks close higher

US stock indexes finished sharply higher Wednesday, with gains gathering steam after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell outlined plans to begin dialing back the central bank’s easy-money stance to fight inflation, while playing down the prospect of a larger-than-usual increase of benchmark rates in March, in testimony on Capitol Hill. Powell said he supported a 25 basis point increase, rather than a larger 50 basis point increase, and would propose such a move when the Fed convenes its two-day meeting mid March.Wall Street also monitored headlines indicating Ukraine and Russia could be headed for new negotiations, even as the conflict simmered.

Nifty closed lower on March 2 despite a last hour recovery in indices, due to steady escalation of Russia-Ukraine crisis. At close, Nifty was down 1.12 percent or 187.9 points at 16,605.9.

Asia Pacific shares trade higher

Shares in Asia-Pacific were largely higher in Thursday trade as U.S. stocks bounced back overnight. A private survey released Thursday showed slowing Chinese services activity growth in February, with the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index coming in at 50.2 for that month – slowest in six months. That compared against January’s reading of 51.4.

US Treasury rates shoots up

The 10-year Treasury rate shot higher to 1.862 percent, marking its biggest daily gain in two years. The private sector added 475,000 new jobs in February, payroll processor ADP said — after omicron faded, governments eased pandemic restrictions and the economy perked up. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 400,000 increase.

Crude prices soars

Surging energy prices also were in focus, with US crude oil prices settling at $110.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest level in about 11 years, according to FactSet data. Investor concerns mounted over potential supply disruptions from an intensifying Russia-Ukraine war.

MSCI reclassifies Russian indices

Equity index provider MSCI Inc. on Wednesday reclassified the MSCI Russian Indexes from “emerging markets” to “standalone markets” status, and called Russia’s equity markets “uninvestable” in the wake of harsh sanctions. Fitch on Wednesday downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating by six notches to "junk" status, saying Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine made it uncertain Russia could service its debt and would weaken its economy in "a huge shock" to its creditworthiness.

India's outbound trade up

Data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on March 2 showed outbound trade rose 22.36% to $33.8 billion in February, up from $27.63 billion in February 2020. However, export growth in the latest month came down from the 38.9 percent rise seen in December 2021, and 23.7 percent in January 2022. Imports in February rose by 35 percent to $55 billion.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:38 AM IST