Trends on SGX Nifty indicate positive opening for Indian indices. The Indian markets are expected to open higher on positive global cues, said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy-Head Retail Research at HDFC Securities

After fluctuating between gains and losses, Indian markets ended marginally lower in the volatile session, The Nifty closed 22 points or 0.13 percent lower at 17222. In broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally higher yesterday. Banks, financials, and consumer durables declined while metal, IT, pharma, and oil and gas stocks advanced.

After pausing for breath in last two days, SGX Nifty this morning is indicating a stirring rally, hopefully the bounce is neat and takes Nifty towards its biggest hurdles at 17500-17807 zone, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.. Cautious optimism prevails after headlines indicate that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was progress in the ceasefire negotiations with Moscow. The make-or-break for Nifty’s support is seen at the psychological 17,000-mark and below the same, expect a waterfall of selling which could take the index down to 16.691 with inter-week perspective. From a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at 17.807 mark, Tapse added.

For the last five trading sessions, Nifty has been consolidating in the narrow range of 200 odd points. Bank Nifty continued its underperformance, as it plunged more than 1.7 percent against a minor fall in Nifty. Fall in crude oil prices will help bank stocks regain some lost strength, said Vakil.

Stocks to watch out for

Tata Power and IDFC will be in limelight in the next few sessions as plans fructify for the deal for their renewables and asset management businesses respectively.

Asian shares steady

Asian shares were headed for a second successive week of gains on Friday, though trading was choppy amid hawkish US monetary policy, shifts in Chinese economic policy, and ongoing ructions in commodity markets due to the war in Ukraine, Reuters said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded flat, but it's up 1 percent on the week. Japan's Nikkei was also little changed having closed the previous day at a nine week high.

Hong Kong shares were a drag on the regional benchmark, falling 0.5 percent, weighed down by tech stocks, as US and Hong Kong dual listed names took a hit from renewed fears that a row over audit records will force them to delist in the United States. Australian stocks rose 0.4 percent helped by miners, while Chinese blue chips lost 0.4 percent.

US stock close higher

US stocks closed near session highs Thursday as world leaders met to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and investors monitored remarks by Federal Reserve officials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 217.61 points, or 0.63 percent, to 34,576.11, the S&P 500 gained 39.88 points, or 0.89 , to 4,496.12. The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index ticked down 0.2% percent and MSCI's main world stocks index, which no longer includes Russian companies, was up 0.41 percent on the day, Reuters said.

Upbeat economic data helped the upmove in indices. The S&P Global U.S. services flash purchasing managers index for March rose to 58.9 from 56.5 a month earlier, while the manufacturing flash PMI rose to 58.5 from 57.3. A reading of more than 50 indicates expanding activity.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.2 basis points to 2.354 percent; 10-year German Bunds crept over 0.53 percent.

Crude prices close lower

Oil and gas markets also remained jumpy amid all the geopolitical uncertainty.

Crude oil prices finished 2.3 percent lower Thursday after no new oil sanctions against Russia emerged from the gathering of world leaders.

Jobless benefit claims decline

US economic data showed first-time jobless benefit claims fell 28,000 to 187,000 last week, the lowest since 1969. U.S. durable-goods orders fell 2.2% in February, coming in below forecasts

Chipmaker Nvidia stock surged by almost 10 percent and Intel by 7 after reports that Nvidia may consider sourcing computer chips from Intel.

USDINR outlook

On March 24, the Indian Rupee made a dull opening at 76.34 levels and thereafter traded in a range between 76.23 to 76.40 levels owing to continuous demand for dollar by importers coupled with suspected IPO related inflows into the system. Heena Naik, Research Analyst - Currency, Angel One Ltd, said, in the upcoming session, the local unit is likely to continue with its sideways trend as investors refrain from taking any risky bets over to the weekend. However, the possibility of USDINR going south is more on the back of year-end closing dollar selling by IT companies. USDINR is expected to trade in a range between 76.00 to 76.50 levels, Naik said.

Stocks under F&O ban

Seven stocks – Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, L&T Finance Holdings, SAIL, and Sun TV Network – are under the F&O ban for March 25.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:35 AM IST