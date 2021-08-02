Trends on SGX Nifty indicate positive opening for indices despite mixed Asian cues

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the inde with a 89 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,863 on the Singaporean Exchange around 7.30 AM.

The markets could open higher, despite mixed Asian markets today and despite negative US markets on Friday, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The Nifty is expected to open with a gap up of 120 points at 15,880 , the next level to watch is 15,900 above which it can head to 15,950. The Nifty has support at 15,700 and 1,5730 levels. It has been trading in a range since last month and a breakout with higher than average volume will decide the next direction for it. Fresh longs are suggested on closing above 16,000," said Gaurav Udani, CEO and Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.

The benchmark equity indices once again failed to hold on to intra day gains on July 30 on the back of weakness in markets elsewhere. At close the Nifty was down 15.4 points or 0.1 percent to 15763. In the process the Indian markets outperformed its Asian peers having fallen the least. For the week it closed 0.59 percent lower.

Nifty has repeatedly run into resistance in the 15,862-15,899 band over the past six sessions. It closed lower for the second consecutive week, though by a small percent. However the lower shadows (area between the lows and close) are growing over the past three weeks, suggesting sharp recovery post higher selling pressure. How long such recoveries will continue is a moot point. The Nifty could remain in the 15,578-15,899 band in the coming week.

Asian markets mixed

Asian shares face another tough week as Beijing's regulatory crackdown fans fears about China's economy, though upbeat economic data in the United States and Europe and solid corporate earnings put a floor under their markets.

China's woes were underlined over the weekend by a survey showing factory activity grew at the slowest pace in 17 months amid rising costs and extreme weather. Japan's Nikkei bounced back 1.1 percent but that was from its lowest since January.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a just fraction firmer early Monday, having hit its low for the year so far last week. Asian markets were largely mixed.