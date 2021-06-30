Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the indices in India. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,829 on the Singaporean Exchange.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 249.33 points or 0.47 percent at 52798.99, and the Nifty was down 38 points or 0.24 percent at 15710.50.
Global shares edged lower on Tuesday, as new coronavirus cases in Asia vied with stronger US and European consumer confidence, and investors speculated about whether the Federal Reserve would accelearate its timetable to end easy monetary policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.24 points or 0.06 percent to 34,303.51, the S&P 500 gained 2.05 points or 0.05 percent to 4,292.66.
Asian markets positive
Asian markets wer in the positive territory in early trade on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.55 percent in early trade, and the Topix edged up 0.45 percent. South Korea's Kospi was 0.31 percent.
Japan's industrial output posted the biggest monthly drop in a year in May, as a sharp fall in car production threatened to undermine the country's economic recovery just weeks before Tokyo is set to host the Olympic games.
Factory output slumped 5.9 percent in May from the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday, hit by declines in the manufacturing of cars and production machinery to post its largest monthly drop since May last year.
Quarterly results today
More than 900 companies will release their quarterly earnings on June 30 including SpiceJet, Vodafone Idea, Alankit, Anant Raj, Archies, BF Utilities, BGR Energy Systems, Binani Industries, Dish TV India, Emami Realty, Fiem Industries, GM Polyplast, Indowind Energy, IRCON International, IVRCL, Liberty Shoes, McNally Bharat Engineering, MEP Infrastructure Developers, Ortel Communications, Sadbhav Engineering, Sanwaria Consumer, Sequent Scientific, Simbhaoli Sugars, Simplex Infrastructures, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Ucal Fuel Systems, Vikas EcoTech, VIP Clothing, Zenith Exports, and Zodiac Clothing.
