Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the indices in India. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,829 on the Singaporean Exchange.

At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 249.33 points or 0.47 percent at 52798.99, and the Nifty was down 38 points or 0.24 percent at 15710.50.

Global shares edged lower on Tuesday, as new coronavirus cases in Asia vied with stronger US and European consumer confidence, and investors speculated about whether the Federal Reserve would accelearate its timetable to end easy monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.24 points or 0.06 percent to 34,303.51, the S&P 500 gained 2.05 points or 0.05 percent to 4,292.66.

Asian markets positive

Asian markets wer in the positive territory in early trade on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.55 percent in early trade, and the Topix edged up 0.45 percent. South Korea's Kospi was 0.31 percent.