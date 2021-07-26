Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for indices

Trend on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index with a 95 points loss. The Nifty Futures were trading at 15,744 on the Singaporean Exchange. Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: "Indian markets could open lower, in line with largely negative Asian markets today and despite higher US markets on Friday.

Stocks rallied to records on Wall Street on Friday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 35,000 level for the first time, as the market continued to roar back from its short-lived swoon at the start of the week. The S&P 500 index climbed 44.31 or 1 percent to 4,411.79 to top its prior all-time high set early last week. The Dow rose 238.20 or 0.7 percent to 35,061.55 and the Nasdaq composite gained 152.39 or 1 percent to 15,836.99.

Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu securities, said: "On Friday Nifty made a doji candle,-a doji candle indicates a possibility of a reversal in trend. Nifty is expected to open at 15,750 down by about 100 points. Any break below 15,700 can take Nifty to 15,600 and 15,500.

Asian shares struggle

Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong US corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where recrods were falling almost daily. Japan's Nikkei bounced 1.6 percent in early trade, but that was off a seven-month low. South Korea has fared somewhat better hanks to deman for tech stocks but was little changed on Monday.