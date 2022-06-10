US stocks tumbled late Thursday to close sharply lower, with the Nasdaq skidding 2.8 percent, as jittery investors looked ahead to a reading on May inflation due Friday morning. /Representative image |

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for Indian indices. Indian markets could open sharply lower in line with negative Asian markets today and sharply lower US markets on Thursday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Nifty made a lower low on June 9 compared to the previous day but managed to close at the highest in 3 sessions. For the turnaround to sustain, Nifty will have to cross the resistance of 16,661 while 16,204 could act as a support, Jasani said.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said, domestic equity markets may see a sharp fall in early Friday trades amid weakness across the global markets. Soaring inflation, recession fears, and the prospect of the Federal Reserve getting even more hawkish is making investors nervous worlwide.

The negativity can also be attributed to yesterday’s weak session at European stock markets which closed sharply lower, with Germany’s DAX retreating 1.7 percent after the ECB set the path to start raising borrowing costs next month. ECB confirmed asset purchases will end from July 1 and a 25 bps rate hike will follow in July as well. The US 10-year Treasury which has already doubled this year to roughly 3 percent, is expected to flirt with 4 percent by the end of 2022. Even if Nifty moves up, the overwhelming trend is down. Nifty’s immediate downside risk is seen at 16,121 mark.

Nifty snapped a four day losing streak on June 09 despite unencouraging global cues. At close, Nifty was up 0.74 percent or 121.9 points at 16478.1. In the process, Nifty was the best performer in the Asian region, Tapse added.

BSE Sensex soared 427 points on Thursday to close at 55,320. At close, Nifty was up 0.74 percent or 121.9 points at 16478.1.

Asian stocks decline

Asian stocks fell overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.5 percent, with Australian shares finishing down 1.4 percent and Seoul's KOSPI flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng turned around from small gains to fall 0.7 percent and Chinese A-shares fell 1percent . The other focus for investors was the declining Japanese yen, which dropped to a 20-year low against the dollar of 134.56 before paring some losses. It also neared crucial levels against China's yuan which are highly sensitive for Asia.

Asian stocks extended a selloff on Friday and the dollar held near a three-week high as the twin blows of high inflation and slowing economic growth stirred investor anxiety. Chinese tech shares slid on uncertainty over the regulatory outlook and COVID lockdowns.

China's exports surge

China's exports grew at a double-digit pace in May, shattering expectations in an encouraging sign for the world's second biggest economy, as factories restarted and logistics snags eased after authorities relaxed some COVID curbs in Shanghai.

Chinese producer inflation in May rose in line with expectations, official data showed Friday. The Chinese producer price index for May jumped 6.4 percent as compared with a year earlier. Chinese consumer inflation in May also saw an increase that was close to expectations. The consumer price index climbed 2.1 percent from a year ago.

US stocks tumble

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.97 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.26 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.63 percent. European stocks were already on the defensive, led by miners, as China imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai, while the financials sector fared marginally better with banks soon able to charge higher lending rates.

Supply disruptions tied to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, along with a revival in consumer demand for services rather than goods, have pushed prices up at the fastest pace in about 40 years. The consumer-price index is expected to show a large 0.7 percent increase when the report is released Friday morning — more than double the gain in the prior month.

ECB makes no change to deposit rates

The European Central Bank made no change to the deposit rate but prepared to hike by a quarter-point next month, and again by either that amount or more if inflation -- which now exceeds 8 percent in the euro area -- warrants a tougher stance. The ECB said it will end bond buys on July 1.

The European Central Bank raised its inflation projections once again on Thursday but cut its growth outlook as the conflict in Ukraine continues to weigh on confidence, consumption and investment.

The ECB now sees inflation over its 2 per cent target throughout its projection horizon, accepting that rapid price growth is not nearly as temporary as it had forecast for the past year.

Most rated firms have buffers to withstand further 10-15% rupee depreciation: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said most rated companies in India have buffers to withstand a further 10-15 per cent depreciation of the rupee.

The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to close at 77.76 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows.

In a statement, Moody's said the rupee has depreciated around 4.5 per cent since the start of the year. Higher energy prices and interest rates in developed economies have led to capital outflows and rising commodity prices, pressuring the rupee.

IMF expects further cut in global growth outlook

The International Monetary Fund expects to further cut its forecast for global economic growth in 2022 next month, an IMF spokesperson said on Thursday, following moves by the World Bank and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to cut their own forecasts this week.

That would mark the IMF's third downgrade this year. In April, the IMF had already slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023.

Fund spokesperson Gerry Rice told a regular IMF briefing that the overall outlook still called for growth across the globe, albeit at a slower level, but that some countries may be facing a recession.

Tax revenue collection in FY23 expected to be far better than budget estimate

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Thursday said tax revenue collections in ongoing fiscal year are expected to be far better than the budget estimates.

Last fiscal year, indirect taxes grew at 20 per cent and direct taxes at 49 per cent. The tax-to-GDP ratio in 2021-22 jumped to 11.7 per cent -- the highest since 1999. In 2020-21, the ratio was 10.3 per cent.

The country's tax collections soared to a record high of Rs 27.07 lakh crore last year, compared to budget estimate of Rs 22.17 lakh crore.

India among top 10 global economies for FDI in 2021

Foreign Direct Investment inflows to India declined $19 billion to $45 billion in 2021 but the country still remained among the top 10 global economies for FDI last year, the United Nations said on Thursday.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Report, flows of foreign direct investment recovered to pre-pandemic levels last year, hitting nearly $1.6 trillion.

Stock under F&O ban

Delta Corp remains under NSE F&O ban for June 10

(With inputs from Reuters, Agencies)