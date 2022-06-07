Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for Indian indices

Global equity markets rose on Monday on signs of an easing of COVID-19 pandemic-related and other restrictions by China /Representative image | AFP PHOTO / FRED DUFOUR

The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the Indian stock indices. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said, tracking overnight slump in US markets and subsequent fall in SGX Nifty, domestic equity markets in all probability will start on a weak note. Nifty will lack direction because the key driver of sentiment hinges on the RBI monetary policy outcome to trickle in on June 8. Commanding attention will also be Friday’s US CPI report when we will learn if price growth in the US has finally peaked. However, there is slight optimism in the air amidst the reopening of China’s economy and the said reopening that could give a boost to the global economy. Reports also suggest that daily Covid-19 cases are dropping significantly in China. Amidst this backdrop, metal stocks are likely to rise. We like Hindalco & Tata Steel with an interweek/intermonth perspective. Jindal Steel & Power could be a dark horse.

Asian stocks trade mixed

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday morning trade as investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest interest rate decision

Global markets up on Monday

Global equity markets rose on Monday on signs of an easing of COVID-19 pandemic-related and other restrictions by China and as investors took expected interest rate hikes in coming days in their stride despite crude oil hitting $120 a barrel. The dollar gained against the euro ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday but risk appetite ebbed after being higher earlier on the day.

