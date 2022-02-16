Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for stock market indices. Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher on Tuesday in line with largely positive Asian markets today and despite sharply higher US markets on Tuesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Nifty broke a two day losing streak on February 15 and logged the best day in over a year, as markets rebounded from the steep decline over the previous two sessions, as Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions eased. At close Nifty was up 3.03 percent or 509.6 points at 17352.5. In the process, Nifty was the best index performer in the Asian region.

Reduction in tensions on the Russia Ukraine front has led to buying interest/short covering in the markets. Nifty filled the downgap made on February 14 and nullified the bearish implications thereof. Advance decline ratio closed much above 1:1. Nifty could now face resistance at 17,455 while 17,214 could be a support.

Asia Pacific shares up

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday morning trade, as investors react to China’s inflation data. Meanwhile, tensions appeared to ease between Russia and Ukraine, boosting markets. China’s consumer price index for January rose 0.9 percent as compared with a year ago, slightly lower than expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.0 percent increase. The producer price index for January rose 9.1 percent as compared with a year earlier, against expectations in a Reuters poll for a 9.5 percent increase.

US stock close higher

US stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday, with all three major benchmarks snapping a three-day losing streak, on signs of an easing of tensions over Ukraine. Stocks rose onTuesday as investors read recent developments in Western Russia as indication of a de-escalation in animosities, even as US President Joe Biden cautioned that an attack by Russia of Ukraine was still seen as imminent. Earlier Interfax reported the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that units of the southern and western districts are returning to base after completing military exercises.

The US January producer-price index showed a 1 percent monthly rise, double the 0.5 percent increase expected by economists. In other data, the New York Fed’s Empire State business conditions index edged up to 3.1 in February, after a surprise negative 0.7 reading in January. Economists had expected a stronger rebound to a reading of 10.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note rose 4.9 basis points to 2.044 percent, marking a 52-week high based on 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Oil futures posted a loss of 3.6 percent on Tuesday (to $92.07 a barrel), a day after settling at their highest level in over seven years, as Russia said some troops were returning to their bases after military exercises near the border with Ukraine, easing some fears of an invasion. The threat of an invasion was cited as a reason for the recent jump in crude prices that took both benchmarks near the $100-a-barrel threshold.

Four stocks under F&O ban

Four stocks - BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for February 16.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:32 AM IST