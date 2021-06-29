Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 20 points loss. At 09:02 AM, the Sensex was up 75.11 points or 0.14 percent at 52810.70, and the Nifty was up 7.30 points or 0.05 percent at 15822.00.

The Nifty futures were trading at 15,854 on the Singaporean Exchange. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit all-time highs on Monday, fuelled by tech stocks as investors expect a robust earnings season while interest rates remain low. Big tech companies including Facebook, Netflix, Twitter and Nvidia Corp were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150.07 points or 0.44 percent to close at 34,283.27. The S7P 500 pared earlier losses and advanced from Friday's record high by gaining 9.91 points or 0.23 percent to 4,290.61. The Nasdaq Composite added 140.12 points or 0.98 percent to 14,500.51.

Asian markets down

Asian markets fell despite gains overnight on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite touching fresh record closing highs. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.03 percent in early trade while the Topix index shed 1.11 percent. South Korea's Kospi also declined 0.17 percent.

Financial results today

The following companies will release their March quarter results today: Finolex Cables, Hindustan Oil Exploration, A2Z Infra Engineering, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, BAL Pharma, Balmer Lawrie Investments, Bharat Road Network, Dredging Corporation Of India, E.I.D.-Parry (India), Gallantt Metal, GALLANTT Ispat, GOCL Corporation, Golden Tobacco, HOV Services, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Ind-Swift Laboratories, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Kirloskar Electric Company, KRBL, Madhucon Projects, MARG, Mirza International, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, NBCC (India), Noida Toll Bridge Company, Omaxe, Orient Press, Ruby Mills, Ruchi Soya Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sintex Industries, SPML Infra, Subros, Sunteck Realty, Suzlon Energy, Zee Learning.

F&O ban

National Aluminium Company is under the F&O segment including companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.