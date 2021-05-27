Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index with a 4 points gain. The Nifty future were trading at 15,305 on the Singaporean Exchange.
US stocks closed out Wednesday's session with modest gains as recent comments from Federal Reserve offiicals helped tamp down concerns about runaway inflation and kept bond yields in check.
Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.47 points or 0.01 percent to 34,089.99. The S&P 500 gained 5.62 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,193.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.22 points, or 0.52 percent to 12,727.40.
Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, IRB Infrastructure Developers, 63 Moons Technologies, Ador Fontech, Aegis Logistics, among others will release their quarterly results today.
Amara Raja Batteries and Canara bank are under the F&O ban for May 27.
Asian shares retreated from two-week highs on Thursday. China started on the backfoot on fears central banks were closer to considering winding back their emergency stimulus while the dollar held at a one-week top.
Fuel prices touch new highs
Petrol price inched towards the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on Thursday after fuel rates were hiked again.
Petrol price was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
The hike - 14th this month - pushed petrol and diesel prices to record-high levels across the country.
After today’s hike, petrol prices in Delhi rose to Rs 93.68 per litre against Rs 93.44 on Wednesday, while diesel price soared to Rs 84.61 per litre as compared to Rs 84.32 a litre on Wednesday.
In Mumbai, petrol is now being sold at Rs 99.94 a litre just one increase short of crossing another milestone of Rs 100. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 91.87 per litre.
In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 95.28 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 89.39 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 93.72 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 87.46 per litre.