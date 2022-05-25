Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for Indian indices

Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher in line with mixed Asian markets today and mixed US markets on Tuesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Nifty faced selling pressure in the post noon session once again on May 24. It opened flat and rose in the morning to make an intra day high at 1300 Hrs. It later came under selling pressure and closed lower for the second consecutive session. At close, Nifty was down 0.55% or 89.5 points at 16125.2.

Nifty continues to run into resistance time and again and a move beyond the 16415-16142 band could result in a move in that direction, said Jasani.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, Despite a sharp fall in the overnight US markets, Asian indices are exhibiting a mixed trend in today's early trades indicating that local markets are likely to remain fragile and volatile on backdrop of growth and inflation bets that continue to dominate investors’ sentiment negatively. All eyes will be on the FOMC minutes later on Wednesday which would give clarity on the Fed's rate-hike path in the near term.

Selling by the FII camp continues to be the biggest negative catalyst for Dalal Street. FIIs have sold shares worth Rs. 48,000 crores in the month of May and most importantly, have pulled out to the tune of Rs. 215,000 crores from the Indian markets in the first 5 months of 2022, Tapse added.

On May 24, the Sensex was down 236.00 points or 0.43 percent at 54,052.61. The Nifty was down 89.50 points or 0.55 percent at 16,125.20.

Asian stocks trade low

Stocks wavered in Asia Wednesday as investors reeled from a sharp selloff in technology shares and mounting worries that Federal Reserve tightening will plunge the US into recession.

US stocks close lower

US stocks closed mostly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite falling, after an earnings warning from Snapchat parent Snap triggered losses across the internet sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned higher in late afternoon to end with a slight gain. Snap shares plummeted 43.1 percent Tuesday, following the company’s warning late Monday that it would likely miss quarterly estimates as the economy has “deteriorated further and faster than anticipated.”

Meanwhile, sales of new homes in the US slowed in April to an annual rate of 591,000, tumbling 16.6 percent from 709,000 in March (vs 7.5 lakhs expected). In U.S. economic data, businesses expanded at the slowest pace in several months, reflecting the effects of high inflation, ongoing supply shortages and some softening in customer demand, according to the S&P flash US purchasing managers indexes.

Results today

The following companies will release their quarterly earnings today: BPCL, Coal India, Deepak Fertilisers, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, HEG, NHPC, Easy Trip Planners, Fortis Healthcare, NALCO, GMM Pfaudler, InterGlobe Aviation, Jai Corp, Kolte-Patil Developers, Bata India, PFC, Suzlon Energy, Torrent Pharma, Whirlpool, MSTC, MOIL and Peninsula Land will be in focus ahead of their March quarter earnings on May 25.

Stock under F&O ban

Indiabulls Housing Finance is under the F&O ban for May 25.

