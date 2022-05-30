Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for Indian indices

The dollar index stood at 101.68, after shedding 1.3% last week to hit a five-week low at 101.43 /Representational image | AFP PHOTO / Yoshikazu TSUNO

Indian markets could open higher in line with higher Asian markets today and sharply positive US markets on Friday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Nifty gained for the second consecutive week rising 0.53 percent for the week. Sentiments seem to have turned for the better over the past two days. A move above 16,414 could take the Nifty swiftly to 16,624 and later 16,825. However the 16,006 support needs to be protected, added Jasani.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, Key local benchmark indices are likely to extend gains in early Monday trades mirroring recovery in other Asian gauges following a sharp rally in the US markets on Friday. Benchmark Nifty has room to run further and could reclaim its psychological 17,000-mark. However, the said ‘relief rally’ is unlikely to last long amid the risk of recession fears and the rising inflation levels across the globe.

"Technically speaking, bears may turn bulls if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at 16657 mark. The FII camp continues to be the biggest negative catalyst for Dalal Street. FIIs have sold shares worth Rs. 53,791 crores in the month of May and most importantly, have pulled out to the tune of Rs. 221,000 crores from the Indian markets in the first 5 months of 2022," he added.

Nifty built on gains of the previous session on May 27. At close, Nifty was up 1.18 percent or 190.8 points at 16360.9.

Asian stocks opens higher

Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Monday as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in US monetary tightening, albeit after sharp hikes in June and July. Helping to mellow the mood was news that Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began two months ago.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.3 percent to a three-week high. Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.3 percent and South Korea rose 0.9 percent. Nasdaq futures added another 0.4 percent, after gaining 6.8 percent last week, while S&P 500 futures firmed 0.3 percent , having rallied 6.6 percent last week in their best week so far this year.

US stocks close sharply higher

US stocks ended sharply higher Friday, with all three major benchmarks booking weekly gains, after the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation for April had the smallest increase in a year and a half.

For the week, the Dow gained 6.2 percent, breaking an eight-week stretch of losses that was its longest since 1932, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 booked a weekly gain of 6.6 percen while the Nasdaq climbed 6.8 percent, each snapping seven straight weeks of declines. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 booked their largest weekly percentage gains since November 2020.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan’s gauge of consumer sentiment fell to a final May reading of 58.4 from the initial reading of 59.1 earlier in the month, its lowest level in more than 10 years. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, increased 0.9 percent last month. A key measure of US inflation rose just 0.2 percent in April to mark the smallest increase in a year and a half, aided by lower gasoline prices. There were additional hints that a surge in US. inflation might be abating. The increase in the so-called personal consumption price index, or PCE, was its smallest since November 2020. What’s more, the rate of inflation over the past year slowed to 6.3 percent in April from a 40-year high of 6.6 percent in the prior month. It was the first decline in a year and a half.

Global equity funds saw inflows in the week to May 25 for the first time in seven weeks, according to Refinitiv Lipper.

The May employment report Friday is the most important data on a calendar that also includes ISM manufacturing, job openings data, monthly vehicle sales and the Federal Reserve’s beige book, all on Wednesday.

China to announce PMI tomorrow

China is set to announce its official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for May on Tuesday, with investors looking for clues on the economic impact of Covid-related lockdowns on the mainland.

Crude prices rise to two-month high

Oil prices rose to two-month highs on Monday as traders waited to see if the European Union would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil ahead of a meeting (scheduled on Monday and Tuesday) on a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

US markets closed today

US financial markets will be closed on Monday due to Memorial day holiday.

Rupee volatile

The Indian Rupee was volatile and closed virtually unchanged losing 1 paisa or 0.01 percent to close at Rs 77.56 to the US Dollar.

Results today

The following companies will release their quarterly earnings today: Life Insurance Corporation of India, Jubilant Foodworks, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Campus Activewear, IRCTC, Coffe Day Enterprises, LT Foods (Daawat), Dilip Buildcon, DCM Shriram Industries, Delhivery, Dhampur Sugar, Dhani Services, Dish TV, Dixon Technologies, Dredging Corporation of India, Eureka Forbes, Jindal Steel & Power, Lux Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mawana Sugar, Mcleod Russel, Medplus Health, Natco Pharma, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Radico Khaitan, SpiceJet, Stove Kraft, and Wockhardt will be in focus ahead of March quarter earnings.

(With inputs from Reuters and Agencies)