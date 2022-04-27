Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for Indian indices. Indian markets could open lower in line with negative Asian markets today and sharply lower US markets on Tuesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Nifty broke a two day losing streak on April 26 becoming the best performing index in the Asian region. At close Nifty was up 1.46 percent or 246.9 points at 17,200.

Nifty rose with an upgap on April 26 and in the process made a bullish island reversal pattern. It is important for the Nifty not to go below 17,054 so that the bullishness of the pattern is not negated. Low volumes accompanied by positive advance decline ratio means that FPIs were not aggressive on the sell side but at the same time local traders chose to focus more on the large and midcaps. 17,009-17,315 could be the band for the Nifty in the near-term, Jasani added.

The market is seen heading southward in early trades much in tandem with the rout in other global indices amid concerns about global economic growth stemming from China, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.. As on date, the world economy once again finds itself in a problematic position due to growth concerns amidst renewed COVID surge in China and Russia’s Ukrainian invasion. "Our call of the day suggests Nifty may trade volatile with interweek support seen only at 16597 mark. Intraday support for the index is seen at the psychological 17000 mark. To regain momentum on the buy side, Nifty needs to stay above its 200-DMA at 17207 mark," Tapse added.

On April 26, at close, the Sensex was up 776.72 points or 1.37 percent at 57,356.61. The broader Nifty was up 246.80 points or 1.46 percent at 17,200.80.

Asian stocks decline

Asian stocks declined on Wednesday amid mixed corporate earnings, worries that Russia may choke gas flows to Europe, China’s pandemic struggles and the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening

US stocks close sharply lower

US stock benchmarks ended sharply lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite booking its lowest close since 2020, as investors sifted through a raft of company results and awaited earnings reports that came after the bell from tech giants, including Microsoft Corp. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. China's COVID-19 curbs and fears of aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve tightening continued to damp risk appetite. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped to around 33 on Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note fell 5.2 basis points to 2.773 percent.

Direct tax collection registers 49.02% growth

India’s net direct tax collection has registered a whopping 49.02 percent growth to over Rs 14.09 lakh crore in the 2021-22 fiscal as the country’s economy “bounced back” after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LIC IPO price band set at Rs 902-Rs 949

The price band for the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been set at Rs 902 to Rs 949, with a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders, as per reports. For retail and employees, the discount will be of Rs 40. The IPO is set to open on May 4, and is likely to close on May 9. The IPO could raise as much as 210 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) at the top end of the price range. That’s far lower than the 500 billion rupees targeted earlier.

China's industrial profits up

China’s industrial profits rose 8.5 percent year-on-year in the January-March period.

Results today

The following companies will release their quarterly earnings today (April 27): Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Asset Management Company, Hatsun Agro Product, Indian Energy Exchange, 5paisa Capital, Indian Hotels Company, Persistent Systems, Syngene International, Trent, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, KPR Mill, MPL Plastics, Shree Digvijay Cement, Supreme Petrochem, and Swaraj Engines.

(With inputs from Reuters)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 08:39 AM IST