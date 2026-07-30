Trehan IRIS To Invest ₹1,300 Crore In Gurugram, Omara Luxury Project To Offer 300 Premium Apartments

Trehan IRIS will invest Rs 1,300 crore in Omara. |

New Delhi: Realty developer Trehan IRIS plans to invest around Rs 1,300 crore to develop a luxury residential project in Gurugram, strengthening its presence in the premium housing market.

The project, named ‘Omara’, will be developed on a 5.08-acre land parcel in Sector 80, Gurugram. The company acquired the land for nearly Rs 200 crore through a government auction.

Project Details

Omara will comprise around 300 luxury apartments, with prices ranging from Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 9 crore per unit.

Aman Trehan, Executive Director of Trehan IRIS , said the total project cost is estimated at Rs 1,300 crore. The company expects to begin construction work next month.

The project is likely to be completed and delivered within four to five years. The development forms part of the company’s wider expansion strategy in Delhi-NCR’s luxury real estate segment.

Luxury Demand

Aman Trehan said demand for luxury homes in Gurugram continues to remain steady despite the sharp rise in residential property prices since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gurugram has emerged as a major luxury housing market, supported by improved infrastructure, corporate activity and growing demand from high-income buyers. Developers have increasingly launched larger homes with premium facilities to meet changing customer preferences.

Buyer Preferences

Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director of Trehan IRIS, said the luxury housing segment is undergoing a fundamental transformation.

According to him, homebuyers are no longer paying only for the physical features available inside a property. They are also considering the impact of a home on energy, time and health while making purchasing decisions.

The Omara project is expected to reflect these evolving preferences through its design, facilities and overall residential experience.

Company Presence

Gurugram-based Trehan IRIS has developed several residential, commercial and mixed-use projects across Delhi-NCR.

The new investment underlines the company’s confidence in sustained demand for premium housing in Gurugram.