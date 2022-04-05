Tredence strengthens its foothold in India by opening AI delivery, R&D centres; to hire 500 employees

Riding on the growing demand for AI solutions across sectors, Tredence Inc, data science solutions provider, today announced the opening of delivery centres in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Chennai, which will be operational by May 2022 with 1400 seaters.

The company will offer advanced analytics, data engineering, and data science solutions for retail, CPG, TMT, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare clients globally through the new delivery centers, it said in a press statement.

Tredence has been hiring engineering graduates, lateral recruits, and domain experts to fuel the company's growth in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram. The company has doubled its talent base in the last 12 months and employs over 1600 employees.

The company plans to hire another 500 employees this year, bringing the total number of employees to 2100+ by December 2022. Adopting a hybrid flexible work model, the new centers have a capacity to house over 1400 employees, making them the company's largest employee base.

Shub Bhowmick, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Tredence, said, "Through ASTHA (our hire, train and deploy model), we assist employees specializing in legacy technologies to modernize by providing them with data science and data engineering opportunities. Opening new offices and extending our presence in Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Chennai is making strides in these directions."

Harish Gudi, Chief Operating Officer of Tredence, said, "Expansion and addition of new India delivery centers signifies an exciting chapter for Tredence as we continue to build groundbreaking data science solutions for global industries. Setting up new delivery and talent centers in India reflects the momentum we are experiencing in the market and aligns with our growth imperatives. Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram offer a perfect springboard for tech companies looking to strengthen AI innovation and distributed agile delivery models."

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:58 PM IST