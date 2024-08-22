TRAI Recommends New Experimental Authorisation For 'Tera Hertz' Spectrum

Telecom regulator Trai on Wednesday recommended the introduction of a new experimental authorisation for the spectrum in the 95 GHz to 3 THz range.

The purpose of 'Tera Hertz Experimental Authorisation' or THEA should be to promote research and development (R&D), indoor and outdoor testing, technology trials, experimentation, and demonstration in the 95 GHz to 3 THz range, the regulator said in its recommendations on the 'Tera Hertz Spectrum'.

THEA (Tera Hertz Experimental Authorisation)

"The government should introduce a new experimental authorisation for the spectrum in the 95 GHz to 3 THz range termed 'Tera Hertz Experimental Authorisation' (in short, THEA)," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said.

The scope of THEA should be to conduct R&D, indoor and outdoor testing, technology trials, experimentation, and demonstration in the 95 GHz to 3 THz range, and to market experimental devices designed to operate in the said range via direct sale, Trai said in a release.

It further said that any Indian entity—academic institute, R&D laboratory, central or state government, public sector unit, Union Territory, technology park, telecommunication service provider, incubator, original equipment manufacture.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Authorisation for 5 years

The authorisation period for THEA should be up to five years. It should be further extendable for periods of up to five years at a time. "The authorisation fee for THEA should be Rs 1,000 for a period of up to five years," Trai recommended.

The Tera Hertz Experimental Authorisation, recommended by the regulator, "would encourage entrepreneurs and academia to develop innovative new technologies and services in the Tera Hertz band.".

"THEA would help experimenters evaluate the performance of products in the Tera Hertz band in the conception, development, and design stages, which would, in turn, pave a path to ascertain the technical viability of technologies and services built on the Tera Hertz spectrum.

Boosting make in India

"Upon implementation, the new experimental authorisation regime recommended by the authority will provide a boost to the 'Make in India' initiatives of the government," it said.

Trai said, keeping in mind that short-range vehicular radar (SRR) applications can significantly enhance the safety of drivers and other road users.

It has been recommended to permit authorisation and assignment-exempt operations of the 77 GHz–81 GHz band for automotive radars in India.