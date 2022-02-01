Trai recommendation on 5G spectrum by March, service roll out this year: Telecom Ministry

The telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's recommendation on 5G spectrum is expected to come by March, after which spectrum action will be held expeditiously for the roll out of the next generation service.

The minister added the the Department of Telecom is working on other auction-related processes to start the spectrum auction at the earliest.

The minister said that the government will make efforts for 5G services to be rolled out in India in 2022.

Trai has floated a consultation paper of 5G spectrum auction to discuss the view of interested companies and other stakeholders to fix price and conditions for allotment of the radiowaves.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:24 PM IST