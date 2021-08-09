Authorities issue 7.67 cr traffic challans in 23 months of new motor vehicle law implementation: Nitin Gadkari

Authorities have issued over 7.67 crore challans for traffic violations across the country in 23 months after the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament on Monday.

To improve road safety and tighten traffic regulations such as issuance of driving licences and impose stricter penalties for violations, Parliament on August 5, 2019, had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019. President Ram Nath Govind gave asset to the Bill on August 9, 2019.

"During the period of 23 months before the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the number of traffic challans were 1,96,58,897; and after the implementation , the traffic challans are 7,67,81,726 during the same period of 23 months.

"Thus, there is an increase of 291 per cent in the traffic challans," Gadkari said in his reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

He also said this is due to installation of camera-/ speed gun-based automatic violation detection system to ensure the compliance of rules, which was almost negligible before the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and better enforcement.

Gadkari said the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, has inserted a new Section 198A in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The Section 198A deals with issues related to failure to comply with standards for road design, construction and maintenance.