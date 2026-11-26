India has dismissed Washington's concerns regarding structural excess capacity across domestic industries after the US proposed additional tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods under its Section 301 investigation.

Responding to the development on Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the notice issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) was being examined.

The ministry maintained that India had participated constructively throughout the investigation, consistently asserting that no domestic industrial sector had structural excess capacity.

"India engaged constructively throughout this investigation. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector," it said.

"India and the United States are engaged in negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement. It has been India’s position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations."

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India Pushes For Resolution Through Bilateral Trade Negotiations

New Delhi emphasised that outstanding trade-related concerns should be resolved through ongoing negotiations for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), rather than separate tariff measures.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to concluding the negotiations at the earliest, in line with the announcement made on Feb 2, 2026, and the joint statement issued on Feb 7, 2026.

Washington's latest proposal introduces fresh uncertainty into the negotiations between the two countries.

The USTR has proposed exemptions for certain products and indicated that it could consider a reduced tariff rate of 17% if India concludes a reciprocal trade agreement addressing the investigation's findings.

The proposed additional duties remain subject to public consultation and have not taken effect.

US Flags Industrial Policies, GTRI Criticises Tariff Proposal

The USTR investigation raised concerns regarding India's industrial policies, labour protections, financial repression, market access restrictions and what Washington considers inadequate measures to address global excess manufacturing capacity.

According to the USTR, these practices adversely affected American manufacturers and exporters competing in India and third-country markets.

The investigation identified steel, solar, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and information and communications technology as particularly affected sectors.

Meanwhile, trade policy think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) criticised Washington's proposed tariff structure, describing it as a “coercive bait for one-sided trade deals”.

The think tank argued that the framework effectively pressures countries into accepting trade agreements by offering comparatively lower duties to those willing to reach deals with Washington while threatening higher tariffs on others.