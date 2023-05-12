 TP Saurya inks PPA with Tata Power Trading Company to set up 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan
The plant will be commissioned by March 2024. TPTCL has entered into a PPA with TPSL for a duration of 25 years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
TP Saurya inks PPA with Tata Power Trading Company to set up 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan | Image: Tata (Representative)

TP Saurya Limited (TPSL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) and is one of the country’s most significant renewable energy players, signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Trading Company Limited (TPTCL), to set up a 200MW (280MWp) solar project at Bikaner in Rajasthan.

The Project will be connected to the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) Bus and will supply 485 Million Units of energy annually.

With this win, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 6,788 MW with an installed capacity of 3,917 MW (Solar - 2,989 MW & Wind - 928 MW) and 2,871 MW under various stages of implementation.

