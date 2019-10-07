Toyota Kirloskar Motor commences voluntary scheme

New Delhi: Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has initiated a voluntary retirement scheme for the employees of its manufacturing facility in Bidadi, Karnataka.
The company, which is a joint venture between Japanese auto major Toyota and Kirloskar group, has commenced the scheme for its unionised employees and supervisory category with a minimum of five years of service at the plant.
Nava-Jeevana Yojane- a voluntary depersonalisation scheme, commenced from Septemeber 22, is scheduled to run till October 23. When contacted, TKM Vice-Chairman Shekar Viswanathan told PTI that the scheme is purely voluntary and has no relation to TKM's business situation.
