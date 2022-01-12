Toyota drives in new Camry Hybrid at Rs 41.7 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched new version of its premium sedan Camry Hybrid in the country priced at Rs 41.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sedan comes with a new front bumper, grille and alloy wheels, a floating type bigger 9-inch infotainment system, among others.

The self-charging hybrid electric sedan is available in a new exterior colour of Metal Stream Metallic.

The company is confident the new Camry Hybrid will attract many more with its carefully thought-out design and luxurious features, stated TKM associate vice president (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 05:08 PM IST