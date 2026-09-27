Toyota 100% Ethanol Innova To Launch In October; Gadkari Says Fuel Cost Could Drop To ₹25 Per Litre Equivalent | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Sep 26: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that switching to a car running entirely on ethanol could bring fuel costs down to the equivalent of around Rs 25 per litre.

Ethanol vehicle launch plans

Gadkari said Toyota's 100 per cent ethanol-powered Innova is set to be launched in October and would not require petrol, as the government steps up its push for alternative fuels amid the ongoing debate over E20 petrol.

Speaking at an event here, Gadkari said the vehicle would not require petrol and claimed that its running cost would be comparable to that of a petrol-powered car using fuel priced at around Rs 25 per litre.

Gadkari said he had been invited to the launch of Toyota's Innova flex-fuel vehicle in October. The vehicle is designed to operate on 100 per cent ethanol rather than conventional petrol, and the minister claimed that it would also generate 60 per cent electricity while running.

"Ethanol is being used in 19 countries in the world and today no complaint is coming from any vehicle in India. In October, I have been invited for the launch of Toyota's Innova car that will run on 100 per cent flex fuel," Gadkari said, as quoted by Business Today.

E20 policy debate continues

The announcement comes amid an ongoing debate over India's E20 ethanol blending policy, under which petrol is blended with up to 20 per cent ethanol. The policy has faced questions from sections of the public and lawmakers over its possible impact on vehicle mileage, engine performance and long-term maintenance.

Gadkari said no complaints had been received from vehicles using ethanol-blended fuel in India. The government has also maintained that it has not received widespread or confirmed complaints from vehicle manufacturers, automobile associations or consumer groups regarding E20's impact on mileage, engine health or maintenance costs.

It has cited laboratory studies and field trials assessing engine durability and material compatibility in support of the blending programme.

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Flex-fuel vehicles expand

Toyota's proposed ethanol-only Innova follows other efforts by automakers to introduce flex-fuel vehicles in India.

In June, Maruti Suzuki launched what was described as the country's first flex-fuel passenger car. Such vehicles are designed to operate on a range of ethanol-petrol blends, from E20 to pure ethanol, allowing them to use different fuel compositions depending on availability.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)