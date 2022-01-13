Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futures ETF

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC stated that it has collaborated with BSE's international arm India INX to launch the country's first crypto futures ETF in the GIFT City.

The company plans to launch the product by the end of this fiscal, subject to International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and other regulatory approvals.

The two companies will launch India's first Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures ETF and Metaverse US listed large-cap discount certificates.

Torus Kling Blockchain is targeting US$1 billion Assets Under Management (AUM) in the first two years.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:00 PM IST