Torrent Power Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹712 Crore, Revenue At ₹5,097 Crore, EPS Nearly Doubles YoY

Torrent Power reported a 93 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 712.2 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue increased to Rupees 5,096.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Torrent Power reported a sharp rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, with profit after tax increasing 93 percent year-on-year to Rupees 712.2 crore compared with Rupees 368.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew to Rupees 5,096.7 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rupees 4,746.3 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit moderated from Rupees 746.2 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue also declined from Rupees 6,106.3 crore in the preceding quarter.

• Standalone Q3 revenue: ₹5,096.71 Cr, PAT: ₹712.16 Cr, EPS: ₹14.13

• Consolidated Q3 revenue: ₹6,777.87 Cr, PAT: ₹643.08 Cr, EPS: ₹12.76

Quarterly performance

The company posted total income of Rupees 5,253.3 crore during the quarter, up from Rupees 4,908.4 crore in Q3 FY25. Total expenses stood at Rupees 4,393.0 crore, slightly higher than Rupees 4,323.5 crore in the year-ago quarter but lower than Rupees 5,330.7 crore recorded in Q2 FY26. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 860.3 crore compared with Rupees 584.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Sequential movement

On a sequential basis, performance was moderated compared with the September quarter. Revenue from operations declined from Rupees 6,106.3 crore in Q2 FY26 to Rupees 5,096.7 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax also slipped from Rupees 963.3 crore in the preceding quarter to Rupees 860.3 crore in the December quarter. Net profit decreased marginally from Rupees 746.2 crore in Q2 FY26 to Rupees 712.2 crore.

Expenses and margins

The company reported electrical energy purchase costs of Rupees 2,213.4 crore during the quarter, compared with Rupees 2,342.7 crore in the year-earlier period. Fuel costs were Rupees 567.2 crore, while finance costs stood at Rupees 191.3 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses amounted to Rupees 294.2 crore, and other expenses were Rupees 395.0 crore. The strong growth in net profit was aided by a higher operating performance and lower finance costs compared with the same quarter last year.

Earnings and dividend

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rupees 14.13, almost double the Rupees 7.56 recorded in Q3 FY25. The company has also approved an interim dividend of Rupees 15 per equity share for FY26.

Nine-month performance

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Torrent Power reported revenue from operations of Rupees 17,370.0 crore compared with Rupees 17,220.2 crore in the same period last year. Net profit rose to Rupees 2,143.2 crore from Rupees 1,761.2 crore a year earlier, reflecting improved profitability over the nine months.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on unaudited financial results and is not investment advice.