Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results FY27: Net Profit Falls 9.64% To ₹534 Crore Despite 50.78% Revenue Growth

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Gets EIR From US FDA For Dahej Facility | File

New Delhi, Oct 23: Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 9.64 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 534 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 591 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal, however, rose sharply by 50.78 per cent to Rs 4,979 crore against Rs 3,302 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood higher at Rs 4,222 crore as compared to Rs 2,471 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

The company’s India revenue rose 20 per cent to Rs 2,181 crore during the quarter under review, while the US revenue increased 24 per cent to Rs 417 crore.

Brazil revenue stood at Rs 440 crore, up 38 per cent, while the same for Germany dropped 7 per cent to Rs 283 crore on a year-on-year basis.

For the April-September period (H1 FY27), the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,100 crore, down 3.42 per cent from Rs 1,139 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the filing added.

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