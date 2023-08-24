Torrent Pharmaceuticals Gets EIR From US FDA For Dahej Facility | File

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited on Thursday announced that the US drug regulator US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (“EIR”) for the company's manufacturing facility at Dahej, Gujarat, and that the inspection has now been successfully closed by the US FDA, through an exchange filing.

Based on the March 2019 Inspection outcome, the Dahej facility was placed under “Official Action Indicated (OAI)” by the US FDA. The drug regulator had conducted re-inspection of the site in May 2023 from 17-May-23 to 25-May-23 and issued Form 483 with 2 observations.

The updated classification of the site is VAI (voluntary action indicated) which indicates that Torrent will start to get approval of filed ANDAs. This will further enhance the company's prospects and foster growth in the US market with its new product offerings.

The Dahej facility manufactures APIs and formulations for Torrent Pharma's international markets.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares

The shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Thursday morning at 11:21 am IST were trading at Rs 1,958.20, up by 1.02 per cent.

