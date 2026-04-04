Torrent Gas Raises CNG Prices By Rs 2.50 Per Kg In Jaipur Amid Cost Surge Due to War

Torrent Gas has raised the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2.50 per kilogram in Jaipur and by Rs 2 per kilogram in Pune rural, raising concerns for daily commuters and transport operators, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

After the hike, one kilogram of CNG will be priced at Rs 94.50.

The hike has come hours after Adani Total Gas announced a hike in the price of CNG. It has increased the price by Rs 1.50 per kilogram. After this revision, the new price of CNG has gone up from Rs 82.27 per kg to Rs 83.77 per kg.

The price hike will impact consumers who travel through CNG-powered vehicles. Most of the fleet operators and many car owners drive vehicles that run on CNG. Operating a CNG-powered vehicle for long routes or for daily commute is considered significantly cheaper than gasoline.

The hike is the latest blow to consumers who are already facing the brunt of increased LPG prices amid a supply crunch.

From April 1, commercial LPG cylinder prices were sharply raised, with a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi now costing Rs 2,078.50 after a hike of Rs 195.50.

Also, aviation turbine fuel prices (ATF) have been increased by over 100 percent.

All this is a result of the ongoing war in West Asia. CNG is derived from natural gas, whose supply has been disrupted due to the conflict.

The warring sides have attacked each other’s energy assets in the Gulf region. Qatar’s Ras refinery was among the first casualties of the war.

QatarEnergy, the owner of the refinery, is the largest natural gas exporter in the world.