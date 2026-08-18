Torrent Gas Plans ₹4,000 Crore IPO Draft Filing This Week

Torrent Gas is preparing to file updated draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) of up to Rs 4,000 crore as early as this week, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Reuters.

The company is part of the Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group, which also operates listed businesses including Torrent Power and Torrent Pharma. Torrent Gas supplies piped natural gas (PNG) to residential and industrial customers across eight states and one Union Territory.

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Torrent Gas IPO Plans Take Shape

According to information available on the company’s website, Torrent Gas serves more than 200,000 households and over 1,300 industrial customers. It also operates around 500 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations, giving it a significant presence in India’s city gas distribution market.

India’s market regulator approved Torrent Gas’ confidential IPO filing in June. The updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) expected this week would be the first IPO document from the company to be made public.

Under the confidential filing mechanism, companies can submit their draft offer documents to the regulator for review without immediately making the details public. The information is disclosed only when the company decides to proceed with the offering.

IPO Market Gains Momentum

Torrent Gas’ proposed listing comes as activity in India’s primary market has picked up following a relatively weak first half of 2026.

The first six months of the year saw 28 companies either launch or announce IPOs. Since July, however, 27 companies have already launched or announced public offerings, bringing activity close to the level recorded during the entire first half.

The revival follows a period of uncertainty in financial markets, including a sharp rise in crude oil prices linked to the Iran war, which contributed to a subdued IPO environment earlier in the year.

Torrent Gas’ proposed offering could add further momentum to India’s recovering primary market while giving investors access to the country’s expanding city gas distribution sector.