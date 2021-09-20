Toppr Answr collaborates with Google Assistant, to resolve student doubts with voice command

Toppr, a k12 after-school learning platform, is partnering with Google Assistant to resolve students' doubts instantly and learn subjects’ concepts through voice search.

With this initiative, Toppr aims to leverage the Google's voice command feature and provide easy access to Toppr Answr’s 1.6 million verified question answers to students. Toppr Answr also comprises topic-wise videos, stories, concept cards, short 5-minute learning posts and much more.

The Google Assistant feature has already been rolled out across 1 billion+ Google Assistant compatible devices in India. Students can now instantly initiate a voice search with a simple “OK google” command followed by “Talk to Toppr Answr/ Ask Toppr Answr/ Speak with Toppr Answr” and find relevant answers from Toppr Answr’s repository.

Rahul Shetty - VP Product, Toppr adds, “Kids today are tech-savvy and it will be interesting to see them interact with voice assistants for their learning needs. Considering that the Google Assistant is on most Android devices, it was a natural fit for us.”

Currently, Toppr Answr has upto 35 million monthly active user base who can access answers to questions, short guides, learning content like videos, concept stories, shortcuts & tricks as 5 min posts. The future goal is to integrate these features on Google Assistant and make voice channel an integral part of every student’s learning journey, it said in a press release.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 05:06 PM IST