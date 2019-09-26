Top CEOs from the glob praise PM Narendra Modi, express keenness to invest in India

New York: The CEOs of global companies, who took part in the roundtable with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday, lauded him for spending two hours with them to hear their perspective and highlight the steps being taken by his government to create a more favourable investment climate in India.

"We had a fantastic meeting with the Prime Minister. Very productive. The US companies were quite encouraged to invest in India. The focus was on defence, supply chain, food, agriculture and digital space. I think it was a very, very positive meeting. US companies look forward to increasing their investment in India," Mukesh Aghi, the President and CEO of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum told ANI.

MetLife Michel Khalaf CEO told ANI said that Modi's willingness to listen to various perspectives and to take them into consideration in policy-making is very encouraging. "He was very open to listening to various perspectives from business leaders. He provided responses emphasising his government's focus on encouraging investment in India. We consider India a strategic growth market for us," he said.