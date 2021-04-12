Top banker’s wife purchases sea-facing flat worth Rs 50 crore in Mumbai

Smita D Parekh has bought an apartment worth Rs 50 crore in Mumbai, according to Moneycontrol. She is the wife of HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh. According to registration details, the property was purchased before March 31, 2021.

Post the announcement of the reduction in stamp duty, there was been many high-value residential deals that have taken place in the state especially in the financial city, Mumbai. Meanwhile, on March 31, 2021, the Maharashtra government decided not to extend the stamp duty waiver on property registrations. So, from April 1, 2021 onwards the regular rates of 5 per cent will apply.



This property purchased by Smita Parekh is located in Worli and housed in K Raheja Corp’s Artesia. It is on the 25th floor and has six parking slots.



This property was registered in the name of Smita Parekh and the stamp duty amount paid for it is Rs 1.5 crore on March 30, 2021. This was at the rate of 3 per cent, according to the registration documents.



The apartment has a carpet area of 6,770 sq ft and a balcony area of 273 sq ft. It offers views of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.



In December 2020, HDFC vice-chairman and CEO Keki Mistry, bought an apartment in the same project worth Rs 41.23 crore.