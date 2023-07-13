Top 5 Steel Companies In India By Market Cap In 2023

Image Credits: freepik.com

Post the pandemic, the demand for commodities like Steel and Iron has increased exponentially. Even the government’s push for infra-spending makes these companies vital for overall economic growth. This sector also plays an important role in building the nation. The steel industry has a share of 2.5% of the GDP and employs more than 2 million individuals.

If you want to leverage this sector, in today’s blog, we will see the top 5 steel companies by market cap to trade/invest.

1. JSW Steel

JSW Steel is one of the largest steel manufacturers in the private sector. The company mainly focuses on the distribution and production of steel and iron. Its product mix includes plates, coils, sheets, Cold Rolled, Galvalume, TMT Rebars, Special Steel Bars, and others.

JSW Steel has a diverse iron and steel product portfolio and contributes to export markets.

JSW Steel Share Price as of June 2023: ₹800+

Market Cap: ₹1805.30 billion

2. Tata Steel

Tata Steel is another well-known brand in the steel industry. It is one of the oldest companies in India, founded in 1907.

Tata Steel has a well-diversified product portfolio including steel wires, ball bearings, tubes, hand tools, and operated mines. Apart from Steel, the company is also involved in the Alloys and Minerals business. Tata Steel has different brands under the name including Tata Astram, Tata Agrico, and Tata Bearings.

Tata Steel Share Price as of July 2023: ₹110+

Market Cap: ₹1338.26 billion

3. Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel produces Iron and Steel products for sectors like machinery, real estate, and aviation. Pallets, Iron sponges, Steel product manufacturing, castings, and different types of steel alloys are the products that Jindal Steel produces.

The company also has a segment for power generation composed of projects and power plans.

Jindal Steel Share Price as of July 2023: ₹630+

Market Cap: ₹537.23 billion

4. SAIL

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) is one of India's largest public sector companies and iron ore producers. The company has its footprint in the Steel market as one of the leaders in the nation. The company sells galvanized sheets, coils, railway products, bars, rods, stainless, and other alloy steel.

SAIL Share Price as of July 2023: ₹85+

Market Cap: ₹345.11 billion

5. APL Apollo Tubes

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. produces pre–galvanized and hollow section steel tubes. The company manufactures and exports Hot Deep Galvanised, Hollow sections, Structured Steel, and ERW Black.

It has various brands under its name including Apollo Agri, Apollo Green, Apollo Fabritech, and Apollo DFT.

APL Apollo Tubes Share Price as of July 2023: ₹1300+

Market Cap: ₹351.20 billion

Conclusion