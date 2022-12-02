Top 5 phones with best display under 25000

Several features make a great phone, including a powerful chipset, a long-lasting battery and a capable camera module. However, for those who use their smartphones as the primary device to consume multimedia content or play games, the size and quality of the display matter the most. Considering the growing trend of binge-watching content and playing high-end games on mobile phones, smartphone manufacturers also offer large and bright displays in new models.

You can now easily get Super AMOLED panels with Full HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate in a mid-range phone under 25000. Also, these screens can achieve a peak brightness of up to 1500 nits. Additionally, you get the support of popular HDR formats such as HDR 10 and HDR 10+, along with the Widevine L1 certification. Thus, you can watch multimedia content from popular streaming platforms in full glory. In this article, we bring you five smartphones under ₹25,000 with the best and brightest displays!

Redmi K50i: This model from Redmi’s K series features a captivating 6.6-inch display with Full HD resolution that looks beautiful. It’s an FFC LCD panel that strikes the perfect balance between AMOLED and IPS LCD screens, and offers excellent viewing angles, a low operating voltage, and fast touch response times. Also, it comes with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, allowing you to stream high-definition multimedia content. The display of this Redmi phone priced under ₹25,000 has a peak brightness of 500 nits and refreshes at 144Hz to keep animation and transitions smooth. Demanding games like PUBG New State, Asphalt 9 and eFootball 2022 run smoothly, thanks to the 250Hz touch sampling rate.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+: This Note series smartphone from Xiaomi is another classy handset that has grabbed the attention of smartphone users due to its high-end display. It’s admired by one and all not only because it has a massive 6.44-inch FullHD+ screen, but also because it comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen maintains minimal latency with almost no lag whatsoever and an unbeatable touch response. It's a Super AMOLED panel with a 100% DCI-P3 Color gamut, producing authentic colours and wide viewing angles. A high refresh rate of 120Hz provides a silky smooth navigation experience.

Motorola Edge 30: Featuring a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a 2460 x 1080 pixel resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4%, the Moto Edge 30 is the perfect smartphone for multimedia consumption. Also, the bezels around the top and sides of the panel are quite thin, making the viewing experience even better. On this device, you can watch all the multimedia content, including videos from YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and other streaming platforms. Every game or movie you play on this phone, priced under ₹25,000, runs at 30 frames per second to keep everything pacy and flawless. The handset also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is fast, responsive and takes only 0.4 seconds to unlock the phone.

iQOO Z6 Pro: The Z6 Pro from iQOO boasts a sprawling 6.44-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with HDR 10+ support. All the multimedia content you play on the high-definition screen looks extremely impressive and rich in contrast, as the HDR 10+ provides accurate colour mapping for each scene. Its peak brightness of 1300 nits makes movies and games look absolutely stunning. Also, you will have no problem using the phone in bright and sunny conditions. The screen is almost bezel-less, with wide viewing angles. You also get an optical under-display fingerprint reader, which is snappy and accurate.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Featuring a youthful design and a massive 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, this handset is ranked among the best-selling phones under ₹25,000 in 2022. The screen isn’t just big; it’s also beautiful, stretching close to almost every edge, leaving no room for bezels. Samsung refers to it as an Infinity-O display, which is capable of illuminating details that would otherwise go unnoticed on the screen of other devices. The smartphone also comes with an Eye Comfort Shield feature that helps lower blue light and allows you to watch multimedia content or play games for long hours. Its sunlight legibility is also better than what you find on most other phones in this range.

While these smartphones are mainly known for their incredible display performance, that doesn’t mean they lack in other departments. In fact, they are excellent all-round performers that deliver on every front. They feature flashy and stylish designs, solid hardware, long-lasting batteries and best-in-class cameras. Compared to rival models, these mobile phones under ₹25,000 are better in every aspect. You can compare the features and specifications of the five models, and purchase a handset that caters to your needs.