Top 5 Benefits of Using a DBS Credit Card in India this Year

Take control of your finances and make every transaction count with a financial ally that’s more than just a payment tool.

Digital transactions have become the norm worldwide, and it's no different in India. Credit cards are now an essential financial tool for millions of Indians. And, as consumer spending habits evolve, the need for a credit card that offers more than just a line of credit has never been greater. The Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank Credit Cards are a financial powerhouse designed to meet the diverse needs of the discerning modern consumer.

Top 5 benefits of using a Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank Credit Card

#1 - Begin your credit card journey with a generous welcome bonus

Step into a new financial relationship with a Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank Credit Card and be immediately rewarded for your choice. A sign-up bonus of up to 4,000 cash points isn't just a token gesture - it's a substantial head start on your rewards journey.

Whether you're planning a shopping spree or looking to offset some of your regular expenses, these cash points provide a versatile way to maximise your card's value from day one.

#2 - Save more on your daily commute with fuel surcharge waivers

With fuel prices constantly fluctuating, commuting costs can take a sizable bite out of your monthly budget. The Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank Credit Cards address this common concern with a fuel surcharge waiver of up to Rs. 1,200 per year.

A particularly valuable feature for daily commuters and frequent travellers, it can translate into significant savings on fuel each month. Now, imagine shaving off a portion of that expense effortlessly. The fuel waiver effectively reduces your transportation costs, allowing you to redirect those savings towards other financial goals or everyday expenses. It's a practical benefit that makes a tangible difference in your day-to-day life, putting more money back in your pocket where it belongs.

#3 - Flexible payment options for large purchases with EMI conversion

Often in life, some opportunities or necessities require significant financial outlays. Whether it's a new appliance, an emergency expense, or a long-awaited phone upgrade, these costs can strain your budget if you're unprepared. The Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank Credit Cards offer a solution with their easy EMI conversion feature for spends of Rs. 2,500 or more.

This flexibility allows you to transform larger purchases into manageable monthly instalments. Instead of depleting your savings or struggling with a hefty credit card bill, you can spread the cost over time. This feature empowers you to make high-value purchases when needed without the stress of immediate financial burden. Much like a personal financial planner, it helps you balance your current needs with your long-term fiscal health.

#4 - Access funds without immediate added cost

Life is unpredictable, and sometimes you need quick access to cash. Traditional credit card cash withdrawals often come with high interest rates and immediate fees, making them a costly option in emergencies. The Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank Credit Cards break this mould by offering interest-free cash withdrawals for up to 50 days.

This feature acts as a financial safety net, allowing you to access funds when you need them most, without the worry of accruing immediate interest. Whether it's an unexpected medical expense, a last-minute travel need, or any other cash emergency, you have the flexibility to withdraw funds and repay within the interest-free period. It's like having a short-term, interest-free loan within reach, providing peace of mind in uncertain situations.

#5 - Maximise savings on everyday expenses with accelerated rewards

The true value of a credit card often lies in its ability to reward you for your regular spending. The Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank Credit Cards excel in this area with their accelerated rewards programme. Cardholders can earn 10X cash points on utility bills, bill payments, and travel bookings made through the Bajaj Finserv app or DBS Bank app.

This multiplier effect turns your everyday expenses into opportunities for significant savings. Whether you're paying your electricity bill or booking a train ticket, you're earning rewards for your spending. Over time, these points can accumulate to provide substantial value, effectively reducing your overall expenses. It's like getting a discount on life's necessities, simply for using your credit card smartly.

Other benefits of using the Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank Credit Card

Annual fee waiver

Many credit cards come with annual fees that can offset the benefits they offer. The Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank Credit Cards address this common concern by providing an annual fee waiver when you meet the minimum spending requirement per your card variant. This feature ensures you can enjoy all the card's benefits without the burden of a yearly charge eating into your rewards or savings.

By eliminating this cost, the card becomes more accessible and provides greater overall value. It's an approach that aligns with smart financial management, allowing you to maximise your card's benefits without an additional price tag.

Other notable benefits

The Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank Credit Cards don't stop at these core benefits. Cardholders can also enjoy a 20% discount on Amazon Prime subscriptions, perfect for those who love online shopping and streaming. For frequent travellers, the Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank 5X Plus Rewards Credit Card offers 4 free domestic airport lounge accesses per year, adding a touch of luxury to your journeys.

Eligibility and application process

Obtaining a Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank Credit Card is a straightforward process designed for your convenience. To be eligible, you need to be an Indian citizen aged between 21 and 70 years, have a credit score of 720 or higher, and have a regular source of income. The required documents are minimal - just your PAN card and Aadhaar card number.

To apply, start by entering your mobile number on the application platform. After OTP verification, you'll see your pre-approved credit limit. Enter your basic details, including PAN, date of birth, and address. Submit your application, complete the KYC verification with a representative, and your card will be on its way to you within 5 to 7 working days.

Looking for a credit card that does more than just facilitate transactions? With a comprehensive suite of benefits that address real-world financial challenges and opportunities, Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank Credit Cards are designed to enhance your financial management and provide tangible value in your everyday life. So, why wait? Visit the Bajaj Finserv website or download the Bajaj Finserv App to apply today!