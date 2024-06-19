Top 10 LinkedIn Voices Of 2024 Who Are Selfmade Entrepreneurs |

One of the biggest life skills, qualities, and capabilities will always be self-taught. From seeking rewards from risky ventures and taking leaps without background support, India has become home to some of the most successful risk-takers and self-made entrepreneurs. These professionals have walked a unique growth path and carry a treasure trove of wisdom that aspiring entrepreneurs and enterprise business leaders can apply for their benefit.

LinkedIn is a storehouse of inspirational leaders who take time off their hustle to share hard-earned wisdom on their timelines and have grown a strong following to become the Top LinkedIn Voices of 2024 in India. Let’s see who they are and how they can help you out in your career, business venture, or personal development:

Bhavish Aggarwal

Bhavish Aggarwal founded OLA Cabs, one of India’s top ride-hailing services. After building a strong academic foundation at IIT Bombay, he built a million-dollar empire by identifying the market gap and acting on time to solve it. His LinkedIn timeline is a testament to his expertise in business scaling strategies and leadership best practices. Follow him to stay updated on industry trends, company news, motivational quotes, and more.

Puneet Gupta

If you came across an Ad from Astrotalk celebrating the recent funding by providing free astrologer prediction for all users, then you have witnessed the masterstroke strategy of Puneet Gupta. Hailing from Delhi, Puneet built a secure and genuine aggregator platform comprising thousands of verified astrologers. You can find his journey of starting from scratch to churning 40 lakhs per day on his LinkedIn timeline, filled with candid insights and valuable tips on business scaling strategies.

Saurabh Singh

Saurabh Singh is a serial entrepreneur and the CEO of Appinventiv, a global IT leader who started his career from a basement desk in a sales job. His zeal for entrepreneurship led him beyond the 9-5 routine, and he started multiple ventures, of which five failed and five experienced unprecedented success, reaching millions in annual revenues. His profit-chasing strategy has led to the exponential growth of Appinventiv , ranking it as one of the top APAC High Growth Companies. Saurabh’s inspiring leadership was awarded with the Forbes Iconic Leader Award in 2021. The knowledge Saurabh has gained on the way is immensely beneficial for budding entrepreneurs, especially if they want to grow a bootstrapped, profitable business. The best part is that he actively shares all his entrepreneurial learnings on LinkedIn and in-depth deductions of mass impact events that startups and enterprise leaders must stay on top of.

Akash Anand

Akash Anand is an on-ground expert in sales and marketing and the Founder of BellaVita, one of India’s largest perfume brands. In his latest strategy, Akash collected real-time guesses from in-store experts of top perfume brands who could not recognize Bella Vita from theirs. The footage was incredibly credible and shot up the sales of his products. Akash runs multiple businesses, each in their own creative ways, and regularly shares insights on his LinkedIn timeline. His conversational tone of posts gained huge popularity, making him one of the top self-made LinkedIn Voices of 2024.

Shraddha Sharma

Yourstory is a media platform built by Shraddha Sharma without any legacy backing. The potential gap she identified between Indian entrepreneurs and their inspiring stories led to soaring engagement growth on the platform. Her LinkedIn is filled with inspiring stories of impactful entrepreneurs and leaders and key insights from her professional journey. Shraddha is also an avid observer of the Indian startup ecosystem and frequently posts about them.

Aditi Gupta

Aditi Gupta is the founder and managing director of Menstrupedia, the world’s most innovative company in teaching and learning about periods. The impact of her innovative storytelling method in visually appealing comic books has been included in over 25,500 Indian school curriculums, appreciated by 1.5 lakh parents. She is a vocal advocate of female menstrual hygiene and awareness and has impacted 13 million women so far. She actively posts on LinkedIn content around MSME growth, impact-focused success, and critical insights in healthcare.

Kunal Bahl

Kunal is the co-founder and CEO of Snapdeal and led its evolution from daily deals to a major e-commerce platform. His entrepreneurial journey inspires budding entrepreneurs to develop the ability to adapt to market changes and navigate a competitive landscape. Kunal extends his knowledge and experience through long-form content, covering e-commerce insights, investment strategies, and practical tips for startup growth. He actively conducts e-commerce industry-related discussions on LinkedIn to connect and discuss key challenges and provide leadership support to aspiring business owners.

Trishneet Arora

Trishneet is the co-founder and CEO of TAC Security, an organization focused on detecting and preventing cybercrimes. From working on cybercrime cases for the Indian police, he rapidly grew a sustainable business that serves major private Indian players and key federal bodies like NPCI. Trishneet’s LinkedIn timeline provides robust insights around cybersecurity, best practices for digital-first businesses, and the latest trends in the digital security landscape, which are critical for businesses of all sizes.

Shan Kadavil

Shan Kadavil’s FreshToHome success story was recently featured as a case study at the Stanford Graduate School. The entrepreneur who co-founded it from the ground up as its CEO wooed investors using organic strategies to offer impressive capital for scaling the company. His LinkedIn is actively populated with inspiring content around growing a startup, strategies to attract investors, and unique insights on consumer buying habits.

Rashmi Bansal

After pursuing a diverse career, from writer to consultant, Rashmi took a leap into entrepreneurship by co-founding Squad Financial, a Fintech Startup specifically designed for SMBs. Under her vision, the company is growing into a renowned household name in the FinTech space. Rashmi openly talks about the challenges she faced as a female entrepreneur with tips to help aspiring ones prevent or resolve them. Her LinkedIn timeline is populated with financial tips, FinTech industry trends, and leadership insights for budding business owners.

The leaders mentioned above are some of the most prominent professionals taking the Indian entrepreneurship ecosystem forward, inspiring thousands of the next generation of leaders. Following them can help budding entrepreneurs stay updated on the latest trends and gain experienced perspectives to fuel their journeys.