 Top-10 Firms Lose Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Market Value, HDFC Bank Alone Drops ₹56,124 Crore Amid Flat Market Week
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Top-10 Firms Lose Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Market Value, HDFC Bank Alone Drops ₹56,124 Crore Amid Flat Market Week

Five of India’s top-10 companies lost over Rs 1 lakh crore in market value last week, led by a sharp fall in HDFC Bank. While some firms like Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel gained, overall market sentiment remained cautious with flat index movement and volatile trading sessions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 22, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
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Eight of India’s top-10 most valuable companies lost a combined Rs 2.81 lakh crore in market capitalisation last week. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market ended the week almost flat, but with a slightly negative mood. The BSE Sensex fell by 30.96 points (0.04%), while the NSE Nifty slipped 36.6 points (0.15%).

Experts said the market started the week on a positive note, but a sharp fall on Thursday wiped out gains. The last trading session was also volatile, showing that investors are still cautious.

Rs 1 Lakh Crore Wiped Out

Five of the top-10 most valuable companies together lost around ₹1,02,771 crore in market value during the week.

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The biggest loss came from HDFC Bank, whose market value dropped by ₹56,124 crore to ₹12.01 lakh crore. This made it the biggest laggard among top companies.

Other companies that saw a fall include Hindustan Unilever, which lost ₹18,009 crore, and Bajaj Finance, which declined by ₹15,338 crore.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services lost ₹7,127 crore, while ICICI Bank saw a drop of ₹6,171 crore in its valuation.

Some Companies Still Gained

Despite the overall weakness, some companies managed to gain market value.

Reliance Industries added the most, with a jump of ₹45,942 crore, keeping its position as the most valuable company in India.

Bharti Airtel gained ₹24,462 crore, while State Bank of India added ₹10,707 crore.

Other gainers included Life Insurance Corporation of India and Infosys, though their gains were smaller.

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Top Companies Ranking

At the end of the week, Reliance Industries remained India’s most valuable firm. It was followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, LIC, and Hindustan Unilever.

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