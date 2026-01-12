 Top-10 Firms Lose ₹3.63 Lakh Crore In Market Value, Reliance Industries Hit Hardest Amid Bearish Trend
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTop-10 Firms Lose ₹3.63 Lakh Crore In Market Value, Reliance Industries Hit Hardest Amid Bearish Trend

Top-10 Firms Lose ₹3.63 Lakh Crore In Market Value, Reliance Industries Hit Hardest Amid Bearish Trend

India’s top-10 most valued companies saw their combined market capitalisation plunge by ₹3,63,412 crore last week as the BSE Sensex dropped 2.54%. Reliance Industries led the losses with a ₹1.58 lakh crore erosion, followed by HDFC Bank. Bharti Airtel, L&T, TCS, and Infosys also declined, while ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and SBI posted gains amid heightened global risk aversion.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 3,63,412.18 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard, amid a bearish trend in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark declined by 2,185.77 points or 2.54 per cent. "Indian equity markets ended last week on a negative note, reflecting heightened risk aversion triggered by renewed US tariff threats and rising geopolitical tensions," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro faced erosion from their valuation, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers. The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 1,58,532.91 crore to Rs 19,96,445.69 crore.

Read Also
Reliance Industries to double investment in Gujarat to Rs 7 lakh crore: Mukesh Ambani
article-image

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by Rs 96,153.61 crore to Rs 14,44,150.26 crore. The market valuation of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 45,274.72 crore to Rs 11,55,987.81 crore, and that of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 18,729.68 crore to Rs 5,97,700.75 crore. Larsen & Toubro's market capitalisation (mcap) dropped by Rs 18,728.53 crore to Rs 5,53,912.03 crore, and that of TCS declined by Rs 15,232.14 crore to Rs 11,60,682.48 crore.

The mcap of Infosys edged lower by Rs 10,760.59 crore to Rs 6,70,875 crore. However, the valuation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 34,901.81 crore to Rs 10,03,674.95 crore. The mcap of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 6,097.19 crore to Rs 5,57,734.23 crore, and that of State Bank of India edged higher by Rs 599.99 crore to Rs 9,23,061.76 crore. Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro.

FPJ Shorts
Narmadesh Brass Industries Launches ₹44.8 Crore IPO, Opens January 12, Priced At ₹515/Share
Narmadesh Brass Industries Launches ₹44.8 Crore IPO, Opens January 12, Priced At ₹515/Share
Iran Protests: President Donald Trump Says Tehran 'Crossing Red Line,' US Weighing ‘Very Strong Options’
Iran Protests: President Donald Trump Says Tehran 'Crossing Red Line,' US Weighing ‘Very Strong Options’
'Russia Must Be Stopped': Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Combined Forces Of Europe, US Can Stop Vladimir Putin's 'Madness'
'Russia Must Be Stopped': Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Combined Forces Of Europe, US Can Stop Vladimir Putin's 'Madness'
NTPC To Invest ₹10,000 Crore In Coal-To-Synthetic Natural Gas Plant At Chhattisgarh
NTPC To Invest ₹10,000 Crore In Coal-To-Synthetic Natural Gas Plant At Chhattisgarh

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Narmadesh Brass Industries Launches ₹44.8 Crore IPO, Opens January 12, Priced At ₹515/Share

Narmadesh Brass Industries Launches ₹44.8 Crore IPO, Opens January 12, Priced At ₹515/Share

NTPC To Invest ₹10,000 Crore In Coal-To-Synthetic Natural Gas Plant At Chhattisgarh

NTPC To Invest ₹10,000 Crore In Coal-To-Synthetic Natural Gas Plant At Chhattisgarh

Lodha Developers Acquires 5 Land Parcels In MMR, Delhi-NCR & Bengaluru With ₹34,000 Crore Sales...

Lodha Developers Acquires 5 Land Parcels In MMR, Delhi-NCR & Bengaluru With ₹34,000 Crore Sales...

Top-10 Firms Lose ₹3.63 Lakh Crore In Market Value, Reliance Industries Hit Hardest Amid Bearish...

Top-10 Firms Lose ₹3.63 Lakh Crore In Market Value, Reliance Industries Hit Hardest Amid Bearish...

India Likely To Meet 4.4% FY26 Fiscal Deficit Target Despite Lower Nominal GDP Growth: PwC Expert

India Likely To Meet 4.4% FY26 Fiscal Deficit Target Despite Lower Nominal GDP Growth: PwC Expert