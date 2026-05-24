Top-10 Firms Add ₹74,111 Crore In Market Value, Reliance Industries Emerges Biggest Gainer With ₹24,697 Crore Jump

Six of India’s top-10 most valued companies together added over Rs 74,111 crore in market valuation last week. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended the week with marginal gains despite high volatility and mixed global signals.

The BSE benchmark index rose 177.36 points, or 0.23 per cent, during the week.

Market experts said investor sentiment remained cautious due to rupee weakness, uncertainty over inflation, interest rates and changing sector trends.

Reliance Industries Leads The Gainers

Among the top-10 most valued companies, six firms registered gains in their market capitalisation (mcap).

Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest winner. Its valuation increased by Rs 24,696.89 crore, taking its total market value to Rs 18.33 lakh crore.

TCS And ICICI Bank Also Shine

Tata Consultancy Services added Rs 19,338.68 crore to its valuation, pushing its total mcap to Rs 8.38 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank also saw a strong rise of Rs 14,515.93 crore, taking its market value to Rs 9.06 lakh crore.

LIC, Bajaj Finance And L&T Gain

Life Insurance Corporation of India gained Rs 9,076.37 crore in valuation.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro also recorded moderate gains during the week.

Airtel Suffers Biggest Loss

On the losing side, Bharti Airtel witnessed the sharpest fall. Its market valuation dropped by Rs 20,229.67 crore.

Hindustan Unilever lost Rs 16,212.18 crore, while State Bank of India saw its valuation decline by Rs 12,784.4 crore.

HDFC Bank also recorded a slight fall in market value.

Reliance Retains Top Position

Reliance Industries continued to remain India’s most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.