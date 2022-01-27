ToneTag partners with Elocity to bring sound-based tech in EV sector

ToneTag, sound-based proximity communication and payments service provider, announced it is collaborating with Elocity, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to solve the payment processing challenges in the EV sector.

Ease of use and payment processing is key to both, improving the experience for EV drivers and strengthening the viability of EV charging business models.

Currently, numerous EV charging stations in India don’t accept cash, which is a challenge for people with non-smartphones or in areas of low internet connectivity from recharging their EVs at the public charging stations.

ToneTag has completed over 52 million consumer transactions and this strategic partnership with Elocity, will contribute hugely to speeding EV adoption, it said in a statement. The technology will be especially beneficial in rural areas and underground parking garages where online payments and network connectivity are challenging. This technology will be first offered in the Indian EV charging market and quickly scaled globally, it added.

How it works

Through this strategic partnership, EV drivers with any mobile phone can now pay easily at Elocity HIEVTM and ToneTag enabled EV charging stations, irrespective of their location or network availability.

The solution is engineered to ensure efficiency and safety while delivering a seamless EV charging and payment experience which most importantly is accessible and uncomplicated, ToneTag said.

Making digital payments accessible to all

Kumar Abhishek, Founder & CEO of ToneTag, stated, “Our simple and secure voice payment solutions are set to drive offline payments across the country, making digital payments accessible to all. With ToneTag, customers can make digital transactions just with their voice in their preferred language. We expect the Indian digital payments space to rise fivefold and reach $1 trillion by 2023. With Elocity, we are extending our offline & voice-based payment services to EV drivers to improve their EV charging experience.”

Sanjeev Singh, Founder & CEO of Elocity, commented, “The value of integrating our EV charging HIEVTM technology with ToneTag’s voice-based payment system is enormous. Already our integrated HIEVTM platform brings the entire EV charging ecosystem together and it will be further enriched to the benefit of EV drivers by this partnership. “

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:30 PM IST