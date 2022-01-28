Together Labs launches ‘MetaJuice’ to power Metaverse economy

Technology innovator Together Labs today announced the launch of ‘MetaJuice’, a new blockchain firm to power the metaverse economy.

‘MetaJuice’ will be a new division of Together Labs, dedicated to powering blockchain technology for games and Apps.

The firm will unlock blockchain-driven markets that make it possible for anyone to build, own, earn, and shape the future metaverse. It will also bring VCOIN, VCORE, and NFTs to market.

“The vast majority of metaverses today are closed or walled platforms creating barriers for users to earn and experience true ownership,” said John Burris, President of MetaJuice and Chief Strategy Officer of Together Labs. “Leveraging blockchain technology, MetaJuice will unlock the full value of the metaverse for users and create a path for users not only to participate in but actually shape the future of metaverse.”

MetaJuice is launching these crypto-assets first in the massive IMVU metaverse, having more than a million active users and soon in Together Labs’ new metaverse, WithMe. While these assets will launch first in the Together Labs’ platforms, the vision of MetaJuice is to empower users across all metaverse platforms to freely engage, earn and own assets.

“Together Labs’ has always been a pioneer in the metaverse. We will continue to lead the way with the introduction of our new blockchain entity and cutting-edge digital currencies and NFTs,” said Daren Tsui, Chief Executive Officer of Together Labs. “We will focus first on blockchain enabling our platforms and then take that experience to enable all users to seamlessly move and transact across worlds.”

The MetaJuice team is composed of successful entrepreneurs with blockchain, digital, gaming, and content expertise. The MetaJuice team initially launched VCOIN, the first globally transferable digital currency, and announced VCORE, the meta token designed to enable users to participate in shaping the future of the metaverse.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:25 PM IST