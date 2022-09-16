To keep up appearances, CEOs are reportedly splurging on surgeries to get taller

Wikimedia commons

The stature of entrepreneurs rises or falls with their networth, depending on how much money they are making and how well their company’s stocks are doing on the market. But off late CEOs and founders have been making public appearances at product launches and other events to instill confidence among new investors and existing shareholders alike. From Steve Jobs’ wardrobe to Richard Branson’s cameos, entrepreneurs in the public eye have often been in the news for their looks.



This might be the reason why CEOs and techies rising up in the world are also opting for surgery to increase their physical height. In a report by GQ, a US-based cosmetic surgeon has revealed that employees at Google, Amazon and Meta are increasingly spending on leg lengthening surgeries, which are painful, month-long procedures.



A costly affair



Costing anything between $70,000 to $150,000, the surgery can add up to six inches to a person’s height. The surgeon also added that a lot of high-earning individuals, including actors and CEOs have opted for the surgery, and most of them were men.



Pain but no guaranteed gains



Getting taller may sound fun, but the procedure involves breaking the thigh bones of an individual and inserting adjustable metal nails into them. Then a magnetic remote control is used to extend the size of these nails every day for three months. Doesn’t sound too pleasant now, does it?



After going through all that, there’s still the risk that your body may look disproportionate and weird, because you may be taller, but it isn’t the real thing. Plus patients aren’t able to walk for months, and need to stay indoors while dealing with pain.



In the past Elon Musk has been in the news for hair transplant, and CEOs have been known to opt for botox to look different on magazine covers. So don’t be surprised if an entrepreneur suddenly looks taller on stage.