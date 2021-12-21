TIW India Buyout Fund (TIW PE) invests up to Rs 30 cr in Huechem Textiles

TIW Capital Group’s TIW India Buyout Fund (TIW PE) has invested up to Rs 30 Cr in Huechem Textiles Private Limited (HTPL) by taking a significant stake. Founded by Vipan Mehra and Vineet Mehra, the Company manufactures, distributes, and markets Men’s everyday wear products under the brand “Chromozome”. Other companies that have similar products include Page Industries, Dollar Industries, Lux Industries and Rupa & Co.

TIW will partner with Huechem on growth strategies and bring operating efficiencies. The Company is focused on middle-level and premium segments of the industry which is expected to account for 46 percent of men’s innerwear market.

Mohit Ralhan, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of TIW Capital Group said, “We are very excited to partner with Huechem in its journey towards steady macro with growth potential in the online space. The industry is expected to grow in double digits with online channels leading new adoption, which is the platform that the company intends to focus on”.

“TIW India Buyout Fund believes that Huechem’s focus on younger demographic with a change from need to aspirational buying behaviour will result in consumption of higher value products”, said Ralhan.

Vineet Mehra, Director, Huechem, said, “With the funding from TIW, Huechem’s growth focus will be through line extension in product categories, building new channels and expansion into new geographies”.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:26 PM IST