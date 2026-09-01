Tim Cook Steps Down As Apple CEO After 15 Years, Know- How Rich Is The Man Who Built A USD 4 Trillion Giant?

Tim Cook has stepped down as Apple’s chief executive after nearly 15 years. | File Pic

Tim Cook has stepped down as Apple’s chief executive after nearly 15 years at the helm, ending an era in which the technology giant’s revenue and profit more than doubled.

Cook, who became CEO shortly before co-founder Steve Jobs died in 2011, moved into the role of executive chairman of Apple’s board on September 1, 2026. John Ternus, previously Apple’s senior vice-president of Hardware Engineering, has succeeded him as CEO.

From operations expert to Apple CEO

Cook joined Apple in 1998 after leaving Compaq at Jobs’ request. At the time, Apple was struggling financially and needed major improvements across its operations.

As senior vice-president of operations and later chief operating officer, Cook transformed Apple’s supply chain and manufacturing systems. His focus on reducing inventory, outsourcing production and controlling costs helped the company regain financial stability.

Apple expanded under Cook

After taking charge as CEO, Cook oversaw the introduction of products such as the Apple Watch and AirPods. Apple also expanded its services business and strengthened its presence across global markets.

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During the first decade of his leadership, the company’s revenue and profit more than doubled.

Apple became the first publicly traded company to cross USD 1 trillion in market capitalisation in 2018. By 2026, it was reportedly the world’s third-largest company, valued at approximately USD 4.01 trillion.

How wealthy is Tim Cook?

Despite leading one of the world’s most valuable companies, Cook owns only about 0.02 percent of Apple.

Forbes estimated his net worth at approximately USD 2.9 billion in spring 2026, while Celebrity Net Worth placed it at around USD 2.2 billion.

His fortune is considerably smaller than those of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. Unlike many ultra-wealthy business leaders, Cook did not establish Apple and therefore does not own a substantial founder-level stake.

Cook has donated extensively to charitable causes and previously said he plans to give away most of his wealth. His transition to executive chairman allows him to remain involved in Apple’s strategic direction while handing daily leadership to Ternus.