FPJ Facts: Why is TikTok suing Donald Trump administration?

Coming Sunday, the Trump Administration will ban the download of Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat. But before the implementation of the ban, TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd, have gone knocking on the door of the United States’ court, reports Bloomberg.

On late Friday, TikTok filed a complaint in Washington federal court. The US Commerce Department said that as of Sunday, any moves to distribute or maintain TikTok on app stores such as Apple App Store and Google Play Store will be prohibited, and a more extensive ban against the app would be applied from November 12.

What is TikTok claiming:

President Trump is banning the application for political gains.

By this ban, the Trump administration is violating the First Amendment of free speech rights.

The company also claimed in the filing that with such actions Trump would “destroy an online community where millions of Americans have come together to express themselves.”

Tik Tok has alleged that the Trump-led government has “ignored evidence” provided by the company on the privacy and security policies and measures.

According to the company, as of June, the total number of TikTok's monthly active users in the country soared to 91,937,040, and based on quarterly usage, 100 million Americans used the app.