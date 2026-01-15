 Tier-2 & Tier-3 Cities Drive 81% Home Loan Growth In 2025, Surpassing Metros
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTier-2 & Tier-3 Cities Drive 81% Home Loan Growth In 2025, Surpassing Metros

Tier-2 & Tier-3 Cities Drive 81% Home Loan Growth In 2025, Surpassing Metros

Home loan demand in India shifted decisively in 2025 towards Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, which recorded 81% YoY volume growth compared to 52% in Tier-1 metros. Their share rose to 64% of total volumes (from 60% in 2024), driven by better infrastructure, employment hubs, and mid-income housing affordability. Cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Surat, Madurai, and Palwal led the surge.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Home loan demand is moving away from core metropolitan markets, with Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities emerging as the dominant contributors to growth in 2025, a report said. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities recorded an 81 per cent year-on-year growth in home loan volumes in 2025, significantly higher than the 52 per cent growth seen in Tier-1 cities, fintech-led mortgage distribution platforms Urban Money said in a report.

"This sharp expansion has increased the contribution of Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets to 64 per cent of total home loan volumes in 2025, compared to 60 per cent in 2024, highlighting a structurally broader and more distributed housing finance cycle," it said. The findings indicate that housing demand growth is no longer concentrated within a few large metros or premium price segments, it said.

Read Also
Union Bank Of India Cuts Interest Rates, Home, Vehicle & Personal Loans Now Cheaper
article-image

Instead, it said, improving infrastructure connectivity, expansion of employment hubs and sustained availability of mid-income housing are driving stronger homeownership demand across emerging cities, it said. As affordability pressures persist in core metros, a growing share of aspirational homebuyers is entering the market through smaller cities and peripheral urban corridors, it said.

The report highlighted strong borrower activity across several Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, including Chandigarh, Jaipur, Surat, Madurai and Palwal, which recorded significant increases in loan creation during the year. The scale and consistency of growth across these cities reflect deeper penetration of formal housing finance beyond India's largest urban centres, it said. Urban Money co-founder Amit Prakash said, "India's housing finance market is becoming more broad-based and structurally balanced. The current growth cycle is being driven by steady expansion in first-time and mid-income homeownership across a wider set of cities.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Technical Glitch Disrupts Early Voting At Lalbaug’s Chiwda Gully; Polling Begins After EVM Replaced | Video
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Technical Glitch Disrupts Early Voting At Lalbaug’s Chiwda Gully; Polling Begins After EVM Replaced | Video
BMC Elections 2026: Sachin Tendulkar & His Family Step Out To Cast Their Votes In Mumbai; VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026: Sachin Tendulkar & His Family Step Out To Cast Their Votes In Mumbai; VIDEO
Bajaj Auto Targets No.1 Spot In Global E-Scooter Market With New Chetak C25 Launch
Bajaj Auto Targets No.1 Spot In Global E-Scooter Market With New Chetak C25 Launch
Are Fruit Juices Actually Sugar-Free? Diabetologist Busts Popular Myths About Packaged Beverages
Are Fruit Juices Actually Sugar-Free? Diabetologist Busts Popular Myths About Packaged Beverages

While premium borrowing remains limited to a few high-income markets, the larger momentum is clearly affordability-led, supported by infrastructure development and rising aspirations beyond core city centres, he said, adding that this distributed demand base strengthens the long-term stability of the housing finance ecosystem. Although emerging cities are driving volume growth, premiumisation remains concentrated in a few high-income markets. Mumbai, Gurugram and Hyderabad recorded close to 20 per cent year-on-year growth in average loan ticket sizes, it said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Auto Targets No.1 Spot In Global E-Scooter Market With New Chetak C25 Launch
Bajaj Auto Targets No.1 Spot In Global E-Scooter Market With New Chetak C25 Launch
World Bank Approves $680 Million Loans For Three Assam Projects
World Bank Approves $680 Million Loans For Three Assam Projects
Uttar Pradesh Leaps To 4th In NITI Aayog Export Preparedness Index, Tops Among Landlocked States
Uttar Pradesh Leaps To 4th In NITI Aayog Export Preparedness Index, Tops Among Landlocked States
Borrowers Under 30 Show Highest Loan Default Rates On Unsecured & Vehicle Loans: Crif Report
Borrowers Under 30 Show Highest Loan Default Rates On Unsecured & Vehicle Loans: Crif Report
HDB Financial Services Q3 Profit Jumps 36% To ₹644 Crore, AUM Crosses ₹1.14 Lakh Crore
HDB Financial Services Q3 Profit Jumps 36% To ₹644 Crore, AUM Crosses ₹1.14 Lakh Crore