Thyrocare set to launch regional processing laboratory in Jaipur, Vizag

Thyrocare, healthcare service provider in the diagnostic segment, has announced it is all set for expansion once again. With 4 regional processing laboratories operational in the current quarter in Nagpur, Ranchi, Raipur and Ahmedabad, Thyrocare is all set to launch two regional processing laboratories in Jaipur and Vizag, in March 2022.

Thyrocare is gearing up for launch in Jaipur in the second week and Vizag in the fourth week of March. Thyrocare Technologies has a 27-year-old fully operational Centralised Processing Laboratory (CPL) in Navi Mumbai. It also has 3 functional Zonal Processing Laboratories (ZPL) in Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and 4 specially designated COVID-19 Processing laboratories in cities such as Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Dr Caesar Sengupta, Vice President Operations at Thyrocare, said, ‘’Our primary goal is to make state-of-the-art quality processing laboratories available to one and all so that we can aim for a quicker turnaround time for reports. The upcoming launch of laboratories in Jaipur and Vizag will be a further commitment to our belief i providing accessible healthcare.”

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:41 PM IST